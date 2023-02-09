Home / India News / LIVE: Ukraine's Zelenskiy to press EU leaders for more arms, membership talks
LIVE: Ukraine's Zelenskiy to press EU leaders for more arms, membership talks

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 05:40 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  Feb 09, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    Ukraine's Prez Zelenskiy to press EU leaders for more arms, membership talks

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes his mini-tour of European capitals to Brussels on Thursday, aiming to push EU leaders for more weapons in the fight against Russia's invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.

    Having visited London and Paris on Wednesday, Zelenskiy is expected to attend a summit of EU leaders and address the European Parliament during his trip to the Belgian capital. (Reuters)

Published on Feb 09, 2023 05:39 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Supreme Court doubts verdict that rejected ‘guilty by association’ doctrine

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:34 AM IST

“Where is the question of reading down a law unless its validity is challenged or doubted? Before reading down a provision, wasn’t the other bench required to hear the Union of India? How can you read down a central statute without giving them an opportunity?” a bench, led by justice MR Shah, asked.

New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Registration for Char Dham Yatra set to begin from February 20

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra will begin on February 20 and the pilgrimage process is expected to be smoother than in previous years, an Uttarakhand government official said

Last year, a record 4.6 million pilgrims reached Char Dham shrines and more pilgrims are expected to reach this year. (Archive)
Last year, a record 4.6 million pilgrims reached Char Dham shrines and more pilgrims are expected to reach this year. (Archive)
ByAjay Ramola
Shah counters Adhir on ‘Chinese incursions’

Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:34 AM IST

A back-and-forth broke out between Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union home minister Amit Shah, and law minister Kiren Rijiju over the India-China border situation in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
ByAnish Yande, New Delhi
Spending increased to enhance border roads along China: EAM Jaishankar

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:47 AM IST

India and China have been locked in a border row for almost 33 months, with ongoing negotiations resulting in disengagement from a few friction points along the LAC (line of actual control) but the overall resolution of the dispute is still not in sight.

Indore, Jan 09 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, in Indore on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Indore, Jan 09 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, in Indore on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
The significance of Erode bypoll for Tamil Nadu politics

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 03:24 AM IST

EPS also faces an uphill task of reviving the AIADMK nearly six months after he was elected party’s interim general secretary on July 11 last year, and close to two years after his party was defeated by the Stalin-led DMK alliance.

For the chief minister MK Stalin-led DMK, a win in the February 27 bypoll will reaffirm its popularity among the voters (Agencies)
For the chief minister MK Stalin-led DMK, a win in the February 27 bypoll will reaffirm its popularity among the voters (Agencies)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mining on non-forest land before final nod approved

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 03:28 AM IST

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) decided in October 2021 to approve coal mining on non-forest land adjoining a forest, when mining activity extends to both areas, even before a forest clearance is granted; the recent nod has been given for all minerals.

Mining on non-forest land before final nod approved
Mining on non-forest land before final nod approved
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Rijiju targets Rahul, dismisses allegations levelled against govt

Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Holding up an image showing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday countered several allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha the previous day.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)
ByAnish Yande, New Delhi
Justice Gowri to be in Madurai division bench

Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Justice Gowri will take up writ petitions, writ appeals, public interest litigations (PILs) from 2022 and criminal contempt appeals relating to orders in contempt proceedings and all other division bench civil appellate side matters from the 2021.

Justice Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri. (ANI)
Justice Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
India behind me, Opposition charges absurd: Modi in Parliament

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:36 AM IST

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Modi hit out at what he called dispirited leaders who had thwarted India from achieving is potential, and challenged the Opposition to convince millions of beneficiaries of his social welfare programmes with their “wild allegations” and “dirty abuses”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Agri exports in first 3 quarters hit record $20bn in 12.6% jump

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 05:06 AM IST

Overseas shipments were boosted by basmati rice, which registered a 16% increase in value terms, a surprising 92% jump in exports of pulses and 25% in fresh vegetables, mainly to demand from the US, UAE and China, latest data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority show.

India has also emerged as a net exporter of farm products, whose exports touched an all-time high of US$ 50.2 billion in 2021-22, according to official data.
India has also emerged as a net exporter of farm products, whose exports touched an all-time high of US$ 50.2 billion in 2021-22, according to official data.
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
No cut in proposed cess on petrol, diesel in Kerala

Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:24 AM IST

There were strong speculations that the minister will reduce it to ₹1 but he made it clear that the state “cannot afford such a decision at this juncture”.

Police detain Youth Congress members during their protest over the Kerala budget, in Kochi. (PTI)
Police detain Youth Congress members during their protest over the Kerala budget, in Kochi. (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PM Modi did not reply to opposition’s questions: Rahul

Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:23 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not answer any of the Opposition’s questions in his reply to the President’s speech in Parliament and, instead, deflected blame over corruption.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
BySaptarshi Das, New Delhi
Modi speech in Parliament: ‘Vaccines to startups to sport, India rising on all fronts’

Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Modi speech in Parliament today: There is an atmosphere of trust, positivity and hope in India and its global standing is rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, in Lok Sabha during Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, in Lok Sabha during Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
This Valentine’s Day, hug a cow, says Animal Welfare Board

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:41 AM IST

The board, in its notice, said the decision was taken on instructions of the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

Representational image
Representational image
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
