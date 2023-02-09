Live
LIVE: Ukraine's Zelenskiy to press EU leaders for more arms, membership talks
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 05:40 AM IST
Feb 09, 2023 05:39 AM IST
Ukraine's Prez Zelenskiy to press EU leaders for more arms, membership talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes his mini-tour of European capitals to Brussels on Thursday, aiming to push EU leaders for more weapons in the fight against Russia's invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.
Having visited London and Paris on Wednesday, Zelenskiy is expected to attend a summit of EU leaders and address the European Parliament during his trip to the Belgian capital. (Reuters)
Supreme Court doubts verdict that rejected ‘guilty by association’ doctrine
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:34 AM IST
“Where is the question of reading down a law unless its validity is challenged or doubted? Before reading down a provision, wasn’t the other bench required to hear the Union of India? How can you read down a central statute without giving them an opportunity?” a bench, led by justice MR Shah, asked.
Registration for Char Dham Yatra set to begin from February 20
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 12:39 AM IST
Online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra will begin on February 20 and the pilgrimage process is expected to be smoother than in previous years, an Uttarakhand government official said
Shah counters Adhir on ‘Chinese incursions’
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:34 AM IST
A back-and-forth broke out between Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union home minister Amit Shah, and law minister Kiren Rijiju over the India-China border situation in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Spending increased to enhance border roads along China: EAM Jaishankar
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:47 AM IST
India and China have been locked in a border row for almost 33 months, with ongoing negotiations resulting in disengagement from a few friction points along the LAC (line of actual control) but the overall resolution of the dispute is still not in sight.
The significance of Erode bypoll for Tamil Nadu politics
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 03:24 AM IST
EPS also faces an uphill task of reviving the AIADMK nearly six months after he was elected party’s interim general secretary on July 11 last year, and close to two years after his party was defeated by the Stalin-led DMK alliance.
Mining on non-forest land before final nod approved
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 03:28 AM IST
The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) decided in October 2021 to approve coal mining on non-forest land adjoining a forest, when mining activity extends to both areas, even before a forest clearance is granted; the recent nod has been given for all minerals.
Rijiju targets Rahul, dismisses allegations levelled against govt
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:28 AM IST
Holding up an image showing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday countered several allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha the previous day.
Justice Gowri to be in Madurai division bench
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:27 AM IST
Justice Gowri will take up writ petitions, writ appeals, public interest litigations (PILs) from 2022 and criminal contempt appeals relating to orders in contempt proceedings and all other division bench civil appellate side matters from the 2021.
India behind me, Opposition charges absurd: Modi in Parliament
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:36 AM IST
In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Modi hit out at what he called dispirited leaders who had thwarted India from achieving is potential, and challenged the Opposition to convince millions of beneficiaries of his social welfare programmes with their “wild allegations” and “dirty abuses”.
Agri exports in first 3 quarters hit record $20bn in 12.6% jump
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 05:06 AM IST
Overseas shipments were boosted by basmati rice, which registered a 16% increase in value terms, a surprising 92% jump in exports of pulses and 25% in fresh vegetables, mainly to demand from the US, UAE and China, latest data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority show.
No cut in proposed cess on petrol, diesel in Kerala
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:24 AM IST
There were strong speculations that the minister will reduce it to ₹1 but he made it clear that the state “cannot afford such a decision at this juncture”.
PM Modi did not reply to opposition’s questions: Rahul
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:23 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not answer any of the Opposition’s questions in his reply to the President’s speech in Parliament and, instead, deflected blame over corruption.
Modi speech in Parliament: ‘Vaccines to startups to sport, India rising on all fronts’
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:20 AM IST
Modi speech in Parliament today: There is an atmosphere of trust, positivity and hope in India and its global standing is rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
This Valentine’s Day, hug a cow, says Animal Welfare Board
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:41 AM IST