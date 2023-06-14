Live
LIVE: Trump pleads not guilty in secret documents case
- Wed, 14 Jun 2023 05:39 AM
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. Read more
