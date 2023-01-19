Home / India News / LIVE: 9 killed, 1 injured in a truck-van collision in Maharashtra
Live

LIVE: 9 killed, 1 injured in a truck-van collision in Maharashtra

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Breaking news highlights January 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2023 08:53 AM IST

    9 killed, 1 injured after speeding truck collides with van in Mumbai-Goa highway

    At least nine people were killed and a child was injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. Read more

  • Jan 19, 2023 08:24 AM IST

    ‘Will remain careful’: West Bengal school board president on ‘Azad Kashmir’ question

    President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said on the matter of asking question on ‘Azad Kashmir’ school exam paper that six teachers and private book publishers who made question paper have been cautioned.

  • Jan 19, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    BJP president JP Nadda to address public in West Bengal today

    Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday. He will address the public in Nadia district and pay a visit to the ISCKON temple later. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Morning brief: ‘Not pappu… a smart man’, says Raghuram Rajan about Rahul Gandhi

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:49 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former Reserve bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he joins the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(AICC)
Former Reserve bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he joins the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(AICC)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Expansion, inclusivity, welfare, Modi spells BJP’s agenda

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for carrying out activities for capacity building to lay the ground for the party’s expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI / PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI / PIB)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Close Story

‘Rahul Gandhi not a pappu… a smart man’: Raghuram Rajan hails Congress leader

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:15 AM IST

After joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Raghuram Rajan had said 2023 will be difficult for the Indian economy as also for the rest of the world and the country failed to "generate reforms" needed for growth.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.(PTI File)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.(PTI File)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

LIVE: 9 killed, 1 injured in a truck-van collision in Maharashtra

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Breaking news highlights January 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Nagaland elections 2023: Peace talks set to shape the electoral narrative

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 05:58 AM IST

With the Election Commission of India announcing the election schedule for the Nagaland assembly elections on Wednesday, the state will see a total of 1,189,264 voters exercising their franchise in 2,315 polling stations across 60 assembly constituencies on February 27.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Close Story

Tripura elections 2023: Entry of third player adds a new dynamic

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The upcoming assembly elections in Tripura will likely see the ruling BJP-led alliance facing off against a possible coalition of erstwhile rivals Congress and the Left Front, but the key to the contest may be held by a third player – former Congress state unit chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma’s TIPRA Motha party.

Elections in Tripura will be held on February 16. (ANI)
Elections in Tripura will be held on February 16. (ANI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Close Story

Meghalaya elections 2023: Old rivals face off in multi-cornered fight

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 05:52 AM IST

The poll campaign in Meghalaya may be shaping up to be a contest between chief minister Conrad Sangma against his old rival Mukul Sangma. Only this time, the latter is representing new entrant TMC, and not the Congress.

Before Wednesday's announcement of the poll schedule, an ECI team visited three northeastern states, including Meghalaya, to check preparedness.
Before Wednesday's announcement of the poll schedule, an ECI team visited three northeastern states, including Meghalaya, to check preparedness.
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong
Close Story

Cops: Stalker kills 20-yr-old college student

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Rashi, a resident of Shanboganahalli village. She had left the college on a bus and got off near Dibbur where she was attacked while walking back home by the stalker and his associate riding a a bike. They slashed her throat and left her bleeding and fled.

Bengaluru rural superintendent of police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said the accused escaped after stabbing Rashi in the throat. She was found dead by a passerby. (HT Archives)
Bengaluru rural superintendent of police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said the accused escaped after stabbing Rashi in the throat. She was found dead by a passerby. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Uttarakhand govt announces first relocations from Joshimath

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Uttarakhand government will rehabilitate over 120 families of Joshimath town to Pipalkoti, nearly 36 km away, in Chamoli district as part of the first phase of its plan to help the affected residents in the subsidence-hit town.

Women carry firewood on their back on a road, at a land subsidence affected area in Joshimath. (PTI)
Women carry firewood on their back on a road, at a land subsidence affected area in Joshimath. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Mussoorie
Close Story

Prison raided after photos on inmate’s b’day bash goes viral

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Some of his fellow inmates also joined him in the celebrations, said police. One of the inmates, Karthik, who is accused of murder, shared the photo on Instagram. After a person brought it to the notice of police, Ramanagara SP raided the central jail and seized mobile phones from the accused

The police have also booked four accused under section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons Act (Penalty for introduction or removal of prohibited articles). (HT Archives)
The police have also booked four accused under section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons Act (Penalty for introduction or removal of prohibited articles). (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Sabarimala records 320cr in revenue

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:31 AM IST

As the annual pilgrimage season in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple is set to conclude on Friday, the revenue at the hill temple recorded an all-time high of ₹320 crore as on January 14, according to a senior temple board official

The full-fledged pilgrimage after two- year pandemic break broke all records, statistics with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) show. The TDB manages day to day affairs of the shrine. (ANI)
The full-fledged pilgrimage after two- year pandemic break broke all records, statistics with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) show. The TDB manages day to day affairs of the shrine. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

BJP announces 2000 for families below poverty line

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections this year, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, promising ₹2,000 a month to women-led households if voted to power in the state

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the Congress’ new “guarantee” of giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 every month to the woman head of households if voted to power, as an attempt out of desperation to mislead the people of the state ahead of assembly polls. (PTI)
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the Congress’ new “guarantee” of giving 2,000 every month to the woman head of households if voted to power, as an attempt out of desperation to mislead the people of the state ahead of assembly polls. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

SAD turning to radical agenda to win back base?

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 04:54 AM IST

On January 1, Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the SAD, visited the residence of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh in Gurdaspur.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal attended the wedding of militant leader Jarnail Bhindranwale’s grandson on November 4. (AFP)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal attended the wedding of militant leader Jarnail Bhindranwale’s grandson on November 4. (AFP)
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Close Story

Last Nizam laid to rest in Hyd with full state honours

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:29 AM IST

“Maulana Hafiz Qari Qureshi, the Khateeb of the mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza (funerary prayers) after the Asr namaz, after which the body was buried,” the statement said.

People take part in the funeral of the last titular Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, in Hyderabad. (AP)
People take part in the funeral of the last titular Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, in Hyderabad. (AP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Contractor’s association protest in Bengaluru demanding payment of dues

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The association, which has been attacking the government over the demands for bribes, has sought a judicial inquiry into the charges of 40% commissions (for releasing payment for work done) in state government contracts, and the payment of pending bills totalling ₹25,000 crore

The contractors’ protest was held after the association on Monday released an audio recording of BJP MLA GH Thippareddy allegedly demanding a bribe from the association’s vice-president R Manjunath. (HT Photo)
The contractors’ protest was held after the association on Monday released an audio recording of BJP MLA GH Thippareddy allegedly demanding a bribe from the association’s vice-president R Manjunath. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out