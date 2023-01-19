LIVE: 9 killed, 1 injured in a truck-van collision in Maharashtra
Jan 19, 2023 08:53 AM IST
9 killed, 1 injured after speeding truck collides with van in Mumbai-Goa highway
At least nine people were killed and a child was injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. Read more
Jan 19, 2023 08:24 AM IST
‘Will remain careful’: West Bengal school board president on ‘Azad Kashmir’ question
President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said on the matter of asking question on ‘Azad Kashmir’ school exam paper that six teachers and private book publishers who made question paper have been cautioned.
Jan 19, 2023 05:29 AM IST
BJP president JP Nadda to address public in West Bengal today
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday. He will address the public in Nadia district and pay a visit to the ISCKON temple later.