9 killed, 1 injured after truck collides with van on Mumbai-Goa highway

Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:57 AM IST

The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. (ANI)
PTI |

At least nine people were killed and a child was injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said. "Nine people were killed. The deceased included a girl child, three women and five men," the official said. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, he said. A four-year-old girl injured in the accident was taken to a hospital in Mangaon, the official said. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

