‘Crime is grave’: UP govt opposes bail plea of Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, news agency PTI reported.

Additional advocate general for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari that “the crime is grave”.

"It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society," she said.

The Supreme Court later reserved its order on the plea filed by Ashish Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court order which denied bail to him in connection with the case.

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia in violence on October 3, 2021, that erupted when farmers were protesting then Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON