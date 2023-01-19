Now, Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off without taking 35 passengers

Days after a Delhi-bound Go First flight took off from Bengaluru leaving behind 55 passengers at Bangalore airport, a similar incident was reported from Amritsar where a Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule. The flight reportedly left behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport which led to massive chaos.

The Scoot Airline flight was scheduled to depart at 7.55pm but it took off at 3pm on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident to HT. airport director VK Seth said all the passengers left behind were informed by the airline that they would be accommodated. When asked about the reason behind the incident, Seth said the agent through whom the passengers booked the flight did not inform them about the change of timing.

India Today reported that the airline said passengers were communicated through e-mail about the change in flight time.

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the chief operation officer of Go First airlines as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

The airline had been given two weeks' time to submit its reply to the DGCA and based on that further action will be taken.

Many air passengers took to Twitter to register their complaints against Go First on Monday after Flight G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am, while about 55 passengers were kept waiting in one of the buses as the flight took off.

The passengers were taken in four buses to the aircraft.

The passengers who left the Bangalore airport were reportedly accommodated on another flight that left four hours later, around 10am.

(With inputs from agencies)

