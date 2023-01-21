Live
BREAKING: 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 06:06 AM IST
Breaking news today January 21, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 06:05 AM
Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology.
Topics