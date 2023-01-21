Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina
BREAKING: 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina

india news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 06:06 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

  • Sat, 21 Jan 2023 06:05 AM

    Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology.

breaking news
