BREAKING: China ends quarantine for overseas travellers

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 07:15 AM
Himachal Pradesh cabinet to be expanded today
The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 06:13 AM
China ends quarantine for overseas travellers
China on Saturday lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases, reported AFP.
