Home / India News / BREAKING: Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
BREAKING: Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil

Updated on Jan 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Mon, 09 Jan 2023 05:59 AM

    Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil

    US President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned "the assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," he wrote on Twitter.

Topics
breaking news
