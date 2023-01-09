Live
BREAKING: Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Breaking news live updates January 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 05:59 AM
Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
US President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned "the assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," he wrote on Twitter.
Topics