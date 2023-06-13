LIVE: Punjab Police arrest close aide of gangster Goldy Brar
- Jun 13, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Section 144 imposed in Roorkee village after locals clash with police
Nearly half a dozen police personnel were injured during a clash that broke out at Belra village in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Monday evening, over an alleged murder of a person. The incident prompted district administration authorities to issue prohibitory orders under Cr PC Section 144 and deploy security forces in the entire village area to bring the situation under control.
- Jun 13, 2023 05:48 AM IST
Punjab Police arrest close aide of gangster Goldy Brar
The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police have arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh murder case of Kotkapura.