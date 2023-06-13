Home / India News / LIVE: Punjab Police arrest close aide of gangster Goldy Brar
Live

LIVE: Punjab Police arrest close aide of gangster Goldy Brar

Jun 13, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Breaking news, June 13, 2023:

  • Jun 13, 2023 06:50 AM IST

    Section 144 imposed in Roorkee village after locals clash with police

    Nearly half a dozen police personnel were injured during a clash that broke out at Belra village in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Monday evening, over an alleged murder of a person. The incident prompted district administration authorities to issue prohibitory orders under Cr PC Section 144 and deploy security forces in the entire village area to bring the situation under control.

  • Jun 13, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    Punjab Police arrest close aide of gangster Goldy Brar

    The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police have arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh murder case of Kotkapura.

breaking news

3 farmers run over by UP official's vehicle in Kanpur

india news
Published on Jun 13, 2023 06:46 AM IST

The vehicle, which belongs to a junior engineer of the PWD Ayodhya, was being driven by driver Ajeet Kumar Pandey when the incident happened, they said.

The three elderly farmers, all residents of Billhaur, were standing on the side of the road to take care of their orchards. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PTI | , Kanpur

PM Modi's state visit truly momentous, underlines India's rising importance: US

When Modi addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 23, it will make him only the third world leader to make such an address twice.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news
Published on Jun 13, 2023 06:17 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Will shut Twitter… raid homes’: Jack Dorsey's claim on ‘pressure’ from India

Jack Dorsey claimed that the company had received “many requests” from India to block accounts covering farmers' protests and those critical of the government.

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey.(Reuters file)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 06:16 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Annamalai forcing us to reconsider ties with BJP: AIADMK

The AIADMK hit back at Annamalai’s reference in an interview to former chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. the party said on Monday that the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai is forcing them to “reconsider the alliance” with the saffron party even though it has “good relation” with the Central leadership.

Chennai: AIADMK will never tolerate an alliance partner criticising our Amma,” AIADMK spokesperson Jayakumar said (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:53 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

T’gana trainee nurse murder probe intensified, say police

Police say a few suspects from the village, apart from the girl’s father and brother-in-law, who had beaten her up on Saturday night, were taken into custody for questioning

Hyderabad: Police on Monday intensified a probe into the alleged murder of a 19-year-old trainee nurse, whose body was found in a pond in a suspicious condition on Sunday (Representational Image)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:48 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Cyclone Biparjoy’s rapid build-up unusual and dangerous: Experts

The cyclone, expected to cross the Gujarat and Pakistan coasts on June 15, has seen two stages of acceleration so far

Waves crash against the beachline ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka district, Sunday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 04:41 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Do not want support from any political party: Jagan hits back at BJP

Indirectly reacting to Shah’s comments, Jagan said at a public meeting held at Krosuru in Palnadu district that he did not bank on the support of any other political party

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would fight the upcoming state assembly elections single-handedly. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Chikungunya vaccine shows 99% immune response, says study

“The VLA1553 vaccine candidate for chikungunya disease was generally well tolerated and produced an immune response in 99% (263/266) of participants,” said the research paper

A human clinical trial of a vaccine candidate to prevent chikungunya has returned a 99% immune response (Agencies/Representative use)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

Establish dedicated teams to specialise in anti-drone measures: Shah to CAPFs

The growing concern of drug and weapon smuggling from Pakistan into India through various frontiers was a key topic of discussion, the officials said

Union home minister Amit Shah during the ‘Chintan Shivir' with police officials posted in CAPF and NSG in New Delhi on Monday (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Warmer Arabian Sea behind more severe and frequent cyclones

Sea surface temperatures over the Arabian Sea have increased by 1.2 to 1.4 degrees C in recent decades compared to four decades ago

Mandvi beach wears a deserted look ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, in Mandvi of Kutch district, Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:38 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Monsoon may be patchy till July 1st week

India's monsoon rains may be patchy in the country's hinterland until the first week of July, according to extended range forecasts by both the India Meteorological Department and private forecaster Skymet Weather. The forecasts indicate that most parts of central and northwest India are likely to be "extremely" and "severely" dry until July 6. There has been a 54% rain deficiency in the country since June 1, with 80% deficiency over central India, potentially harming the farm sector.

Fishing boats are anchored at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, India on Monday. (AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:35 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Odisha tragedy: 5 railway staff under lens over alleged operation oversight

A senior railways official said assistant station master SB Mohanty and four railway workers were “under the scanner”

On the evening of June 2, the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, some of its derailed coaches then colliding with the onrushing Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in what was India’s worst rail accident in three decades, leaving 288 dead and over 1,100 injured. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 04:41 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi, Debabrata Mohanty, Delhi/bhubaneswar

Priyanka announces 5 poll guarantees as Cong begins campaign in MP

Launching the Madhya Pradesh poll campaign from Jabalpur, Priyanka performed a special prayer on the banks of Narmada river, considered a lifeline for MP, at Gwarighat.

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kick-started the party’s campaign for state assembly elections in MP. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal/jabalpur

Government continues to give ‘unfair’ advantage to Hindi, says Stalin

“... the Union Government and its institutions continue to give an undue and unfair advantage to Hindi, over other Indian languages...” Stalin tweeted

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said the Centre and its institutions continue to give an “unfair” advantage to Hindi over other languages (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 04:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
