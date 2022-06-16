Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR
Live

BREAKING: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Updated on Jun 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 16 Jun 2022 06:24 AM

    5 injured after tanker hits then in Khan Sabji Mandi area, Badarpur

    Five people injured after they were hit by a tanker in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur.

  • Thu, 16 Jun 2022 05:51 AM

    Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

    Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains during the early hours of Thursday.

