BREAKING NEWS: Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings
- Breaking news June 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 06:09 AM
Several government employees leave Kashmir after killings
The killing of Vijay Kumar, a bank employee, by terrorists on Thursday, the 12th of a civilian since March, triggered another round of exits of migrant Hindu and Kashmiri Pandit workers and their families from the Valley. Read More
-
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 06:08 AM
Covid cases rising again: Is it a cause for concern?
With 4,283 new cases of Covid-19 reported across India on Wednesday, according to HT’s dashboard, the country saw the biggest single-day spike in infections in at least 80 days even as fears emerged that the outbreak is again starting to rise in a handful of urban centres across the country. Read More
-
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 06:03 AM
‘How much more carnage US willing to accept?…' Biden's solution on gun control
US president Joe Biden has offered a solution to resolve the ever-increasing challenges around the gun control in the United States. He has spoken about bringing back the 1994 ban on assault weapons, which according to him, was effective in bringing down shootings in the country within a decade. Read More