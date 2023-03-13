Live
BREAKING: 8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California
Published on Mar 13, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 05:29 AM
At least eight people died after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, in an apparent migrant smuggling operation, emergency officials said, reported Reuters.
