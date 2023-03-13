Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: 8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California
Live

BREAKING: 8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California

india news
Published on Mar 13, 2023 05:30 AM IST

Breaking news, March 13, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 13 Mar 2023 05:29 AM

    8 killed after boat capsizes off coast of San Diego, California

    At least eight people died after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, in an apparent migrant smuggling operation, emergency officials said, reported Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.