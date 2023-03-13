Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Massive fire engulfs slum area in Mumbai's Malad East

Massive fire engulfs slum area in Mumbai's Malad East

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from Anand Nagar and Appa Pada areas in Malad East.

Two major fires have been reported in a slum area in Mumbai's Malad East, with one declared as level-3 fire. Smoke can be seen billowing from Anand Nagar and Appa Pada areas in Malad East. The fire officials received the first call regarding the blaze in Anand Nagar at around 4.52pm, which the Brihanmumbai Municpical Corporation (BMC) declared as level 1 and later upgraded it to level 2.

Major fire in a slim in Mumbai.

No injuries have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story…further details awaited)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mumbai
mumbai
