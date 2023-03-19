Home / India News / Breaking: Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru
Breaking: Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

india news
Published on Mar 19, 2023 05:36 AM IST

Breaking news today March 19, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 19, 2023 06:49 AM IST

    IMD predicts light to moderate rain within next 3 hours in parts of Chennai

    The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the city within the next three hours.

    "Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," said IMD in a statement, reported ANI. 

  • Mar 19, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

    A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least 14 people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.

    The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city. One of the victims died in Peru, while 13 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured, reported AP. 

  • Mar 19, 2023 05:36 AM IST

    Afghanistan: Parents, children urge Taliban to reopen schools for girls

    Several parents and students in Afghanistan urged the Taliban to reopen the secondary schools for girls, which have been closed for the last 544 days, Khaama Press reported.

    On Saturday, the parents of students expressed concern for their children's future and urged the authorities to allow their daughters to return to school, reported ANI. 

CJI on advocate Kirpal: ‘Sexual orientation has nothing to…’

india news
Published on Mar 19, 2023 06:49 AM IST

In January, the SC Collegium headed by CJI Chandrachud had stood firm on its decision to appoint gay advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of a constitutional court in India. Defending the decision, the CJI said “sexual orientation has nothing to do with the ability of a judge”.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.(PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
German embassy joins celebrations over Oscar to 'Naatu Naatu'. Video

india news
Published on Mar 19, 2023 06:48 AM IST

The German embassy in New Delhi released the video on Twitter on Saturday, days after a similar dance video was put out on the platform by the South Korean mission to celebrate the award to the song from magnum opus epic drama "RRR".

Screengrab of the video posted by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to celebrate 'Naatu Naatu''s Oscars win. (@AmbAckermann)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
‘Drugs in every Punjab home’: Father defends Amritpal Singh

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 06:02 AM IST

The Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh and 78 members of Warris Punjab De.

Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Amritpal an ISI agent deployed to spread violence in India: Intelligence officer

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 06:05 AM IST

Amritpal remained on the run till the time of going to print but 78 of his supporters were arrested in a statewide operation

The 29-year-old separatist leader Amritpal Singh was chased by a heavy police force on Saturday.
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Police asked to probe conspiracy angle in Telangana paper leak: KTR

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 12:15 AM IST

KTR had earlier alleged that Atla Rajasekhar Reddy, an outsourcing employee working as a network expert in the TSPSC, who was arrested by the Hyderabad police, was an active BJP worker, as was revealed in the initial investigation

Telangana information technology minister K T Rama Rao said State Public Service Commission had lodged a complaint DGP Anjani Kumar to conduct a probe into the paper leak, as an arrested turned out to be an active BJP worker. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
2 Jarkiholi supporters booked for influencing voters: Police

india news
Published on Mar 19, 2023 12:15 AM IST

Belagavi: Belagavi district administration officials tasked with election responsibilities booked a case against two supporters of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for influencing voters, police said

2 Jarkiholi supporters booked for influencing voters: Police
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Collegium system ensures independent judiciary: Chief Justice of India

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud pointed out that the collegium system follows a set of well-defined parameters to select judges

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (Sanjay Sharma)
ByHT Correspondent
YouTuber who shared fake video of attack on migrants surrenders

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 04:03 AM IST

Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber wanted for allegedly sharing a fake video of attack on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, surrendered before the police in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday, officers said.

Bihar Rural Development Department Secretary Balamurugan D with IPS P Kannan addresses a press conference on the fake video of attack on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, in Patna on Friday. (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)
ByAvinash Kumar
NIA names 19 PFI members in fifth charge sheet

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 01:27 AM IST

With this, NIA has filed five charge sheets against 105 PFI members this month in its larger conspiracy probe against the outlawed outfit.

Bengaluru: Security personnel keep vigil outside the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Bengaluru, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A multi-agency operation was spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_22_2022_000059A) (PTI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Kiren Rijiju blames Cong, SC for judges appointing judges

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 01:13 AM IST

There is no confrontation between the judiciary and the executive, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, even as he emphasised that judges cannot be appointed through judicial orders and that it has to be done by the government

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Punjab Police crack down on Amritpal Singh's outfit, 78 held

india news
Updated on Mar 19, 2023 05:12 AM IST

Amritpal Singh and his associates were chased on Saturday by the Punjab police.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Navrajdeep Singh, Chandigarh/jalandhar
On Rijiju's ‘part of anti-India gang’ remark, Jairam Ramesh's ‘outlaw’ jibe

india news
Published on Mar 18, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are "part of the anti-India gang" are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk
'Amritpal Singh one of the trio aiming to destabilise Punjab; has ISI links'

india news
Updated on Mar 18, 2023 11:04 PM IST

When Amritpal Singh was in Dubai where he was working in a transport business, he came in close contacts with ISI agents there, a PTI report citing official sources said.

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
HT This Day: March 19, 1955 -- ‘Panch shila’ best guarantee for world peace

india news
Published on Mar 18, 2023 09:54 PM IST

A joint declaration, affirming the faith of Cambodia and India in the “ Panch Shila “-the five principles of peaceful co-existence among nations-was issued at midnight tonight after the conclusion of the talks between Mr Nehru and the Cambodian Government delegation headed by Prince Norodom Sihanouk Varman.

HT This Day: March 19, 1955 -- ‘Panch shila’ best guarantee for world peace
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
