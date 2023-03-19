Home / India News / Delhi cops at Rahul Gandhi's house over Bharat Jodo speech

Delhi cops at Rahul Gandhi's house over Bharat Jodo speech

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 19, 2023 11:11 AM IST

Delhi Police arrives at Rahul Gandhi's residence after he was served a notice on March 16.

A team of Delhi Police headed by Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police (law and order), arrived at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence to seek information on the speech he made over ‘sexual harassment’ victims during Bharat Jodo Yatra. This comes after Gandhi was served a notice over his speech asking ‘to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment’.

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's residence.(ANI)
Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's residence.(ANI)

“We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped...We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims,” Hooda told reporters outside Gandhi's residence. He added that Police tried gathering information on the matter on March 15 but ‘failed’ and sent notice on March 16.

Also read: ‘Images are self explanatory’: Congress on Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi

Police had earlier took cognisance of Rahul Gandhi's speech he made during the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar where he shared an anecdote from his interaction with some women who confessed to being gangraped. It sent a questionnaire to the Congress MP seeking further details on the matter.

While stating that women are still being assaulted in the country and media does not speak about it, Rahul Gandhi discussed about his encounter with two women who told him that they were gangraped. He further added that he suggested them to report the incident to the police, however, they were reluctant thinking they won't get married.

Delhi Police said it issued the notice to the Congress leader following social media posts on his official account.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra delhi police + 1 more
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra delhi police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out