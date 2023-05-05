BREAKING: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri between security forces, militants
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 09:46 AM
Key NCP committee to meet today to take a call on Sharad Pawar’s successor
A committee of the Nationalist Congress Party will meet at 11 am today to decide on who will head the NCP next, days after party chief Sharad Pawar announced that he would be stepping down from the top position.
The committee was set up by 82-year-old Pawar to pick his successor and it includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union leader Parful Patel and Bhujbal.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 09:44 AM
NCP workers raise slogans in support of Sharad Pawar outside party office in Mumbai
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 09:17 AM
Vice President Dhankhar departs for the UK to attend Coronation of King Charles III
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday embarked on a two days visit to London, United Kingdom to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III which will take place on the morning of May 6.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 09:07 AM
Former Punjab speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP
Former Punjab speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP in presence of party’s national president JP Nadda. His son Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is contesting Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll as BJP candidate.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 08:47 AM
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri between security forces, militants
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 08:25 AM
Another flight carrying Indian passengers from war-hit Sudan reaches Mumbai
Another flight carrying Indian passengers reaches Mumbai. They have been evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 07:12 AM
Manipur violence: Situation under control, efforts underway to restore normalcy, says Indian Army
In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable.
The Indian Army further said that all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 06:16 AM
Biden congratulates Ajay Banga on being elected as president of World Bank
United States President Joe Biden congratulated Ajay Banga on becoming the next President of the World Bank.
Biden also stated that he is looking forward to supporting Banga's efforts to transform the World Bank to reduce poverty and address global challenges including climate.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 06:09 AM
Indian Army sounds alert about fake videos on Manipur violence
Indian Army on Thursday sounded alert about fake videos related to the security situation in Manipur, including a video of an attack on an Assam Rifles post, being circulated by “inimical elements for vested interests.”
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 05:36 AM
Meghalaya begins evacuating over 200 students from violence-hit Manipur
The Meghalaya government on Thursday decided to make arrangements for evacuating more than 200 students from the state, who are studying in Manipur, following increased violent incidents.
After chairing an emergent meeting held with senior government officials, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government is monitoring the situation in Manipur very closely.
“We are in touch with students of the different institutes and we are also making arrangements as a state government to try and evacuate our students from there so that they can come back safely,” he said.
-
Fri, 05 May 2023 05:34 AM
Nearly 3,800 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Sudan
India has successfully rescued nearly 3800 citizens from war-torn Sudan, as India intensified Operation Kaveri to rescue stranded citizens from Khartoum.