Breaking: Noida schools begin online classes due to severe air pollution

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:56 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

  • Nov 04, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    Air pollution: Noida schools begin online classes

    All schools are holding online classes mandatorily today onwards for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution.

    Schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible. "All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," read a notice from District Magistrate Dharamveer Singh.

Subsidies, jobs to top Congress poll promises in Gujarat

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 02:20 AM IST

The Congress -- which has alleged non-performance of the incumbent BJP governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in its poll campaign -- faces the prospect of a new challenger in the western state, in the form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Minutes before the Gujarat poll schedule was released by the Election Commission on Thursday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced 10 promises by the party (Hindustan Times)
AAP trying to set poll agenda as it looks to make impact in Gujarat

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 04:55 AM IST

The AAP has been vociferously attacking Gujarat’s education system and claiming that it lacks proper infrastructure for government schools.

The AAP has decided to field candidates in all 182 assembly seats, has a huge mountain to climb. (PTI)
BJP MLA’s missing nephew found dead in car near Tunga canal

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Chandrashekhar had gone to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji, a spiritual leader, along with his friend Kiran on October 30. His car was spotted in CCTV footage installed at a petrol bunk in Shivamogga around midnight. He went missing on his way back to Honnali taluk, police said

Political secretary to the Karnataka chief minister and Honnalli legislator MP Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekhar’s body was found inside his car at Tunga canal near Kadakatte village in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district. (HT Archives)
BJP dominance in state’s polity, development plank to be tested in Gujarat

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Gujarat’s development model was cited as a template for replication in the run-up to the 2014 general election, and the BJP asserts that since then, the performance of its “double engine sarkar”, a reference to the party being in power at the centre and in the state, has put the state leagues ahead of others

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1998. (Ajay Kumar)
Now, Karnataka residents can register FIR for vehicle thefts online

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Bengaluru: Residents of Karnataka now do not need to go to a police station to file an FIR if their two-wheeler or four-wheeler is stolen

Now, Karnataka residents can register FIR for vehicle thefts online
Amit Shah takes charge of party’s campaign in state

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 02:18 AM IST

According to people familiar with the details, Amit Shah, the party’s chief electoral strategist , has already met state unit leaders from all the 182 assembly constituencies and has minute details about issues that the party is likely to face in each constituency in the two-phase election.

Amit Shah has spent 16 days in the last two months, addressing over 45 public and closed-door meetings (Amlan Paliwal)
Andhra CID arrests TDP leader

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Meanwhile, the arrested TDP leader moved a lunch motion petition in the state high court, which asked the CID authorities to produce the case diary before it by 10.30 am on Friday. A decision would be taken on the remand of the accused only after going through the case diary, the high court said

Deputy Inspector General of CID Sunil Kumar Nayak said Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh were arrested from their residence at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours. The arrested were produced before a local court in Visakhapatnam. (HT Archives)
5 years on, how state’s political arena changed in Gujarat

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 04:55 AM IST

Political experts say the Patidar agitation has lost steam, that businesses have become accustomed to GST, and that the BJP has sought to counter anti-incumbency by replacing almost the entire cabinet in 2021 with Bhupendra Patel replacing Vijay Rupani as chief minister.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Commioner Anup Chandra Pandey addressing a press conference to announce the schedule of Legislative Assembly elections in Gujarat, at Akashvani Bhawan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shrikant Singh)
K’taka HC takes up cause of child hawkers

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:30 AM IST

A Division Bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice PB Varale, directed the meeting to be held on November 15 under the aegis of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). Stakeholders and organisations working for the protection of child rights would be part of the meeting

The High Court noted it had, on earlier occasions, directed the authorities concerned to take action in this regard. (HT Archives)
PM Modi congratulates Israel's Netanyahu for general election win

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 04:46 AM IST

Modi also thanked Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership.

PM Modi congratulates Israel's Netanyahu for general election win
Chitradurga court extends judicial custody of rape-accused Lingayat seer

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Sharanaru was arrested on September 1 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on a complaint filed by parents of two girls on August 25 that he sexually assaulted the children

A local court in Chitradurga on Thursday extended till November 8 the judicial custody of Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting four girls (File photo)
Cabinet raises ethanol rates

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The move will benefit farmers and also help reduce India’s dependence on imported crude, saving foreign exchange, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS)
I can perfectly fill political vacuum in Telangana: Y S Sharmila

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST

YSR Telangana Party founder-presidentYS Sharmila speaks toSrinivasa Rao Apparasu about her foray into next year’s assembly elections in Telangana against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi

YSR Telangana Party founder-president YS Sharmila (HT Archives)
Hindu groups to move Karnataka high court for nod to pray at Jamia Masjid

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:22 AM IST

Several right-wing groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, have been claiming that the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hanuman temple and that Hindus have a right to pray within

Several right-wing groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, have been claiming that the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hanuman temple and that Hindus have a right to pray within (File)
IIM-Ahmedabad releases new logo after controversy

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:37 AM IST

IIM-Ahmedabad on Thursday unveiled a new logo that retains the existing Sanskrit inscription and reflects its unique identity while retaining its legacy, even as the top business school decided to reconstruct some buildings in the old campus.

(File photo) IIM Ahmedabad. (IIM Ahmedabad website)
