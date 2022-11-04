Live
Breaking: Noida schools begin online classes due to severe air pollution
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Breaking news today November 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 04, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Air pollution: Noida schools begin online classes
All schools are holding online classes mandatorily today onwards for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution.
Schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible. "All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," read a notice from District Magistrate Dharamveer Singh.
Topics
Subsidies, jobs to top Congress poll promises in Gujarat
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 02:20 AM IST
The Congress -- which has alleged non-performance of the incumbent BJP governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in its poll campaign -- faces the prospect of a new challenger in the western state, in the form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
AAP trying to set poll agenda as it looks to make impact in Gujarat
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 04:55 AM IST
The AAP has been vociferously attacking Gujarat’s education system and claiming that it lacks proper infrastructure for government schools.
BJP MLA’s missing nephew found dead in car near Tunga canal
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Chandrashekhar had gone to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji, a spiritual leader, along with his friend Kiran on October 30. His car was spotted in CCTV footage installed at a petrol bunk in Shivamogga around midnight. He went missing on his way back to Honnali taluk, police said
BJP dominance in state’s polity, development plank to be tested in Gujarat
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Gujarat’s development model was cited as a template for replication in the run-up to the 2014 general election, and the BJP asserts that since then, the performance of its “double engine sarkar”, a reference to the party being in power at the centre and in the state, has put the state leagues ahead of others
Now, Karnataka residents can register FIR for vehicle thefts online
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Bengaluru: Residents of Karnataka now do not need to go to a police station to file an FIR if their two-wheeler or four-wheeler is stolen
Amit Shah takes charge of party’s campaign in state
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 02:18 AM IST
According to people familiar with the details, Amit Shah, the party’s chief electoral strategist , has already met state unit leaders from all the 182 assembly constituencies and has minute details about issues that the party is likely to face in each constituency in the two-phase election.
Andhra CID arrests TDP leader
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Meanwhile, the arrested TDP leader moved a lunch motion petition in the state high court, which asked the CID authorities to produce the case diary before it by 10.30 am on Friday. A decision would be taken on the remand of the accused only after going through the case diary, the high court said
5 years on, how state’s political arena changed in Gujarat
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Political experts say the Patidar agitation has lost steam, that businesses have become accustomed to GST, and that the BJP has sought to counter anti-incumbency by replacing almost the entire cabinet in 2021 with Bhupendra Patel replacing Vijay Rupani as chief minister.
K’taka HC takes up cause of child hawkers
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:30 AM IST
A Division Bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice PB Varale, directed the meeting to be held on November 15 under the aegis of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). Stakeholders and organisations working for the protection of child rights would be part of the meeting
PM Modi congratulates Israel's Netanyahu for general election win
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 04:46 AM IST
Modi also thanked Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership.
Chitradurga court extends judicial custody of rape-accused Lingayat seer
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Sharanaru was arrested on September 1 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on a complaint filed by parents of two girls on August 25 that he sexually assaulted the children
Cabinet raises ethanol rates
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
The move will benefit farmers and also help reduce India’s dependence on imported crude, saving foreign exchange, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
I can perfectly fill political vacuum in Telangana: Y S Sharmila
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
YSR Telangana Party founder-presidentYS Sharmila speaks toSrinivasa Rao Apparasu about her foray into next year’s assembly elections in Telangana against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi
Hindu groups to move Karnataka high court for nod to pray at Jamia Masjid
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Several right-wing groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, have been claiming that the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hanuman temple and that Hindus have a right to pray within
IIM-Ahmedabad releases new logo after controversy
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:37 AM IST