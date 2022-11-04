Twitter layoffs employees in marketing and communications department in India: Reports

Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, on Friday laid off scores of employees from its marketing and communications department in India, reports said, adding that layoffs have taken place across several verticals.

Some reports also said that everyone in the marketing and communications team was fired.

“Many people have been sacked but it’s not confirmed that the entire team is gone. This is happening globally,” people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times, commenting on sackings from the marketing and communications department.

Twitter India is yet to confirm the layoffs or issue a statement on the matter. Also, earlier today, reports emerged that the social media giant will inform its employees by 9am Pacific Time or 6:30pm IST whether they are being retained or not.

Last month, after acquiring Twitter, Musk had fired several employees, including senior executives such as CEO Parag Agarwal, and Vijay Gadde, the head of the company's legal, policy, and trust.

Meanwhile, #OneTeam trended on the website throughout the day as employees vented their frustration over the layoffs.

