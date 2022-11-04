Home / India News / Twitter layoffs employees in marketing and communications department in India: Reports

india news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 07:44 PM IST

While marketing and communications was the most affected, other verticals, too, witnessed layoffs, reports said.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, on Friday laid off scores of employees from its marketing and communications department in India, reports said, adding that layoffs have taken place across several verticals.

Also Read | Twitter temporarily closes offices, locks accounts of employees amid layoffs move: Report

Some reports also said that everyone in the marketing and communications team was fired.

“Many people have been sacked but it’s not confirmed that the entire team is gone. This is happening globally,” people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times, commenting on sackings from the marketing and communications department.

Also Read | Twitter sued for mass layoffs by Elon Musk without enough notice: Report

Twitter India is yet to confirm the layoffs or issue a statement on the matter. Also, earlier today, reports emerged that the social media giant will inform its employees by 9am Pacific Time or 6:30pm IST whether they are being retained or not.

Also Read | Here's what new email to Twitter staff says on layoffs, week after Musk takeover

Last month, after acquiring Twitter, Musk had fired several employees, including senior executives such as CEO Parag Agarwal, and Vijay Gadde, the head of the company's legal, policy, and trust.

Meanwhile, #OneTeam trended on the website throughout the day as employees vented their frustration over the layoffs.

twitter elon musk
