Breaking news: US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'
- Breaking News Updates October 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 06:30 AM
UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today
The United Kingdom is easing its travel restrictions starting from Monday allowing travellers from more nations to enter the UK.
-
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 06:07 AM
US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'
The United States said on Sunday the first face-to-face meeting between senior US and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan was "candid and professional" and that the US side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not just their words.
-
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 05:55 AM
‘Mission 100 Days’ launched to curb Covid during festivals
The central government has started a campaign dubbed Mission 100 Days to control the spread of Covid-19 infections during the festive season, said people familiar with the matter.
-
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 05:20 AM
Recent killings an attempt to divide Kashmiri society, says GOC of Chinar Corps
Condemning the recent killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Sunday said that some elements are trying to divide the society on communal lines and the people will expose those elements.