BREAKING: Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees

Breaking news live updates September 14, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Sep 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
