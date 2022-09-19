Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: 3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media
Breaking: 3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media

Updated on Sep 19, 2022 07:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Mon, 19 Sep 2022 07:07 AM

    Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders begin ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Alappuzha

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 12th day in Punnapra Aravukad, Alappuzha

  • Mon, 19 Sep 2022 06:49 AM

    Biden assures US forces will defend Taiwan if China invades: Report

    Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, reports Reuters.

  • Mon, 19 Sep 2022 06:17 AM

    3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media

    Three people were arrested, who were involved in selling weed to students using social media platforms, the police informed on Sunday.

