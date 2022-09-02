Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: PM to commission INS Vikrant at Kochi

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 07:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Fri, 02 Sep 2022 07:30 AM

    Lufthansa airlines cancels 800 flights due to strike by pilots' union

    Germany's Lufthansa airlines to cancel 800 flights today, likely affecting over a lakh passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike.

  • Fri, 02 Sep 2022 06:46 AM

    PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant at Cochin shipyard limited in Kochi on Friday. 

