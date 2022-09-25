Live
BREAKING: EAM Jaishankar says ‘India is on side of peace’ on Ukraine war at UNGA
Breaking news September 25, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 06:22 AM
EAM S Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war
External affairs minister S Jaishankar while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there.
Topics