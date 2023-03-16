Home / India News / LIVE: US demands TikTok to sell its stakes or face ban
LIVE: US demands TikTok to sell its stakes or face ban

india news
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 05:29 AM IST

Breaking news, March 16, 2023 updates:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 16, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    Two Florida men convicted for storming into Capitol building during insurrection

    Two Florida men were convicted Wednesday of storming the US Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. (AFP)

  • Mar 16, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Police makes another arrest in Rajasthan exam paper leak case

    A 26-year-old woman from Barmer arrested by the Special Operations Group, takes the total arrests in the case to 105.

  • Mar 16, 2023 05:24 AM IST

    New Zealand on verge of recession as its economy declines

    New Zealand’s economy contracted by more than expected in the final three months of 2022, putting the nation on the brink of recession and sending the currency lower.

    Gross domestic product fell 0.6% from the third quarter, when it gained a revised 1.7%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 0.2% drop. From a year ago, the economy expanded 2.2%, compared to the median estimate of 3.3% growth. (Bloomberg)

  • Mar 16, 2023 05:19 AM IST

    US demands TikTok's Chinese owners to sell its stakes or face ban

    The US has told the Chinese owners of the video-sharing app TikTok that they must sell their shares or risk the app being banned in the US, people familiar with the matter said.

    The Treasury Department is leading the discussion though the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, or Cfius, and made the demand to Tiktok’s owner, ByteDance Ltd., recently, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. (AFP)

LIVE: US demands TikTok to sell its stakes or face ban

india news
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 05:29 AM IST

Breaking news, March 16, 2023 updates:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Supreme Court Bar Association backs away from action against Kapil Sibal, Neeraj Kishan Kaul

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The executive committee (EC) of SCBA convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue, and decided to call off the proposed meeting of the general body

The resolution had accused Kapil Sibal and Neeraj Kishan Kaul for not showing solidarity with SCBA president, senior advocate Vikas Singh, on a matter related to the allotment of land for lawyers’ chambers. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Two legislators injured in Kerala assembly scuffle

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Leaders of the opposition in Kerala assembly walked out in protest over an adjournment motion on Wednesday which ended in a scuffle with security personnel outside speaker A N Shamseer’s office, leaving several people injured.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan meets injured MLA Saneesh Joseph in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
RSS to set up new outfit for narrative building

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The RSS is set to launch a new outfit, Vimarsh, ahead of its centenary celebrations that begin next year to focus on narrative building, people aware of the details said on Wednesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
IIT-M suicide: Student struggled with grades, say police

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The 20 year old student who died on Tuesday was unable to cope with the pressure of the college, police officials said. “He had arrears which he couldn’t clear. From our investigations we have found that he couldn’t study properly and get good grades,” said a senior police officer of the Kotturpuram police station on condition of anonymity.

A 20-year old IIT Madras student died by suicide on Tuesday. This has been the second case of suicide at the institution since February. (HTFile)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
BJP MLC, who said he will contest polls as Independent, raided by commercial tax dept

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Reacting to the development, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that if the MLC has nothing to hide, the raid shouldn’t deter him. “As I have said earlier, we have given a free hand to all agencies. BJP doesn’t have a reason to raid anyone. If he has nothing to hide, he should present the details”

In the raids on BJP legislator R Shankar’s residence and office in Haveri, commercial tax department officials seized more than 6,000 sarees, over 9,000 school bags and other household items worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30-40 lakh. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
No involvement of ‘serial killer’:

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

On Monday night at around 7:30 pm, the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel at the terminal became suspicious after they found foul smell coming out from a drum that was placed near one of the entry gates at the railway station, and informed the Baiyappanahalli police

Police said that the suspects are being interrogated, and clarified that there is no “serial killer” angle to the murder. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Puducherry schools up to Class 8 closed to check H3N2 flu spread

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Minister A Namassivayam said they took the decision after a report was submitted to the chief minister by the directorate of health and family welfare

A healthcare worker places a vial with a swab of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test along with other vials, after Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China, where cases are surging, at the Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini (REUTERS)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Academic stress among causes of suicides at top institutes like IIT: Centre

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Academic stress, and family, personal and mental health issues, are among some of the reasons identified behind the cases of suicides among students at the country’s premier higher education institutions, the union ministry of education informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

According to the government data, six deaths by suicide have been reported this year at the IITs and NITs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Tamil writer Sivasankari to be awarded Saraswati Samman for memoir ‘Surya Vamsam’

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Tamil writer Sivasankari will be awarded the Saraswati Samman 2022 for her 2019 memoir Surya Vamsam, the KK Birla Foundation announced on Wednesday.

Tamil writer Sivasankari will be awarded the Saraswati Samman 2022.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Isro plans ‘space tourism’ by 2030 at 6 crore per passenger

india news
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 04:48 AM IST

“Work is in progress around India’s very own space tourism module, which is both safe and reusable," said S Somnath, Isro chairman.

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) (File Photo)
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi
Will contest Karnataka polls if 2A reservationdemand not met by BJP govt: Panchamasali seer

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

The Panchamasalis, a peasant community, want to be included in category 2A (15%) of the OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5%).

Panchamasali community members assemble during their agitation for reservation, in Belagavi on December 22, last year. (PTI)
ByArun Dev
T’gana paper leak case: SIT begins probe, Oppn seeks judicial probe

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Two days after the Hyderabad police arrested nine people in connection with the paper leak of the written examination for recruitment of assistant engineers (civil), held on March 5, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Telangana government has started a probe into the matter, people privy to the matter said on Wednesday

HT Image
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Uttarakhand govt sets aside 1,000 crore in budget for relief ops in Joshimath

india news
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday presented ₹77,407.08 crore budget for 2023-24, with a provision of ₹1,000 crore for relief measures in crisis-hit Joshimath.

Labourers demolish a building in Joshimath. (AP)
ByAmit Bathla, Dehradun
TMC, NCP skip Opposition march on Adani issue

india news
Published on Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

The TMC and NCP on Wednesday skipped a march of 16 Opposition parties, led by the Congress, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office over allegations of fraud by the Adani Group.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addresses fellow opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate over the Adani issue, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Thursday, March 16, 2023
