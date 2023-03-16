Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta vs Mumbai designer: Trap, ‘bribe’ bag and threat

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis filed a case against a woman named Anshika and her father Anil Jaisinghani, a top bookie, over allegations of threat and conspiracy. Amruta alleged in the first information report (FIR), filed in February, that Anshika claimed to be a ‘designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear’ and tried to bribe her by ‘directly offering ₹1 crore’ to allegedly clear her father's name from a police case. Amruta Fadnavis (left) Devendra Fadnavis (right)(File)

Also read: ‘Mumbai lost out to Bengaluru...’: Fadnavis says on tech, infra

Amruta also informed that the woman first met with her in November 2021 and told her that she lost her mother and the ‘whole family was dependent on her’. The woman claimed to be a designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear.

“She requested me to wear products designed by her at public events, and that this would help promote her clothes, jewellery and footwear. I felt sympathetic… and said alright,” she added.

Devendra Fadnavis has also issued a statement in the legislative assembly that it was a ‘political conspiracy to trap his family members’ and ‘ruin his political career’.

“Later she told Amruta about her father and said that there are fake cases against him and sought help. She also said that my father knows bookies and by raiding them we can earn money. My wife refused. She (Anshika) again approached and said that she can offer ₹1 crore for help in saving her father,” the deputy CM said, according to Indian Express.

Also read: Shinde, Fadnavis to meet delegation of marching farmers today

He further informed that his wife has blocked Anshika's number after she received videos and messages from unknown number. “My wife was threatened that this video will hamper my career. And after Amruta told me about it, we called the police and filed an FIR but did not make it public. We did a forensic report of the video which showed that the bags were different,” he added.

The police registered a case against Anshika and her father under Section 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code for conspiracy and Sections 8 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"We are searching for them," a senior police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON