Breaking News: Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today
Breaking News: Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today

  Breaking News Updates October 15, 2021:
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 05:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

  • Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:36 AM

    Monsoon to complete its withdrawal today

    The monsoon withdrew from most parts of the country on Thursday, largely sticking to its usual schedule despite a late start to the withdrawal.

  • Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:29 AM

    Congress finalises succession plan for House panels

    The Congress party, which has struggled to effect a smooth succession plan for organisational positions, seems to have managed the process efficiently in its parliamentary wings. Read More

