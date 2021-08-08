Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea, reports state TV
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 05:14 AM IST

  • Sun, 08 Aug 2021 05:14 AM

    Australia's Victoria reports 11 Covid-19 cases

    Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign in the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • Sun, 08 Aug 2021 05:03 AM

    Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea: state TV

    More than a thousand homes were damaged and about 5,000 people evacuated in North Korea after flooding caused by heavy rains, the country's state broadcaster reported, with swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge.

