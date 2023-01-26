Home / India News / Breaking: Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram
Live

Breaking: Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:52 AM IST

Breaking news January 26, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 26, 2023 07:51 AM IST

    IBM cuts 3,900 jobs in latest tech layoffs: Report

    IBM fires 3900 employees after missing annual cash target, reports Reuters.

  • Jan 26, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    2 killed, 7 injured in Germany knife attack: AFP

    Two killed and seven wounded in a knife attack on a train in Germany. Passengers eventually overpowered the alleged assailant, reported AFP, citing police.

  • Jan 26, 2023 07:14 AM IST

    Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram

    Meta announced Tuesday that it would soon reinstate former US president Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram with "new guardrails," two years after he was banned after the 2021 Capitol riots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news breaking news republic day + 1 more

Google marks India's 74th Republic Day with doodle by Ahmedabad-based artist

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Parth Kothekar, the artist, designed the artwork from intricately hand-cut paper.

Google Doodle celebrates India's 74th Republic Day
Google Doodle celebrates India's 74th Republic Day
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Republic Day 2023 parade: All you need to know

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 07:40 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Security personnel march during a rehearsal of the Republic Day 2023 celebrations in Tezpur, (PTI)
Security personnel march during a rehearsal of the Republic Day 2023 celebrations in Tezpur, (PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny
Close Story

Breaking: Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:52 AM IST

Breaking news January 26, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Republic Day 2023: Multi-layer security cover in Delhi ahead of parade

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 07:01 AM IST

Police are also checking hotels and lodges as well as sensitising the staff there to inform police immediately about any suspicious person or activity.

Glimpses of Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Monday.(PIB)
Glimpses of Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Monday.(PIB)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

74th Republic Day today: Spectacular parade on Kartavya Path | 10 points

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:03 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: Around 65,000 people are expected to witness the parade on January 26, for which they can register through a QR code.

A contingent of the Egyptian military marches past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023 on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
A contingent of the Egyptian military marches past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023 on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Stage set for parade, cultural performance

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:53 AM IST

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue and will be the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

Live A student poses for a photo with tri-colour painted face and hands on the eve of Republic Day, at Blue Bells Public School, in Gurugram on Wednesday.(ANI)
A student poses for a photo with tri-colour painted face and hands on the eve of Republic Day, at Blue Bells Public School, in Gurugram on Wednesday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Republic Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro timings and how to reach Kartavya Path

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: The Delhi Metro train service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day Parade on Thursday, DMRC said in its advisory.

Republic Day 2023: DMRC offers free metro ride for parade attendees on January 26. ((File))
Republic Day 2023: DMRC offers free metro ride for parade attendees on January 26. ((File))
ByShobhit Gupta
Close Story

Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch parade live

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:39 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: The Parade will begin at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10am and will display marches by several contingents of the Armed Forces, and tableaus from various state and central departments.

Republic Day 2023: Contingents of the Indian Armed Forces march past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in Delhi,(PTI)
Republic Day 2023: Contingents of the Indian Armed Forces march past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in Delhi,(PTI)
ByShubhangi Gupta
Close Story

UNGA President Csaba Korosi to visit India from January 29-31, to hold key meets

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 04:15 AM IST

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi is all set to make an official visit to India from January 29 to 31 and will hold key meetings on priorities of the General Assembly.

UNGA President Csaba Korosi to visit India from January 29-31, to hold key meets(AP)
UNGA President Csaba Korosi to visit India from January 29-31, to hold key meets(AP)
ANI |
Close Story

South Africa inks MoU to send 12 cheetahs to Kuno National Park

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 05:26 AM IST

The animal will return to a wild enclosure in India 69 years after the last recorded cheetah was hunted down in Chhattisgarh in 1952.

Last year, Kuno received eight cheetahs from Namibia on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. (ANI)
Last year, Kuno received eight cheetahs from Namibia on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. (ANI)
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story

Kerala HC stays conviction of Lakshadweep’s former MP

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:10 AM IST

On Wednesday, the single bench of Justice Becchu Kurian Thomas extended the relief to all four convicted in the 2009 case.

On January 11, the Kavaratti district sessions court convicted former Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal, along with three others, for attacking with an intention to kill a Congress worker during a violence in the island ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
On January 11, the Kavaratti district sessions court convicted former Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal, along with three others, for attacking with an intention to kill a Congress worker during a violence in the island ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story

NIA arrests main shooter in Mohali RPG attack last year

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 03:44 AM IST

Deepak Ranga (23), a resident of Surakpur in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning, an NIA spokesperson said.

A part of RPG found near police intel dept HQ, in Mohali. (ANI)
A part of RPG found near police intel dept HQ, in Mohali. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Antony’s son quits all Cong posts after tweet on BBC documentary

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Anil later clarified that he resigned from all posts in KPCC and AICC, not from the party, but he said he will concentrate more on his profession and remain only as an ordinary worker of the party.

A day after he tweeted to condemn a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it “a dangerous precedent,” senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony quit all party posts on Wednesday blaming “growing intolerance and sycophancy in the organisation”. (HT)
A day after he tweeted to condemn a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it “a dangerous precedent,” senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony quit all party posts on Wednesday blaming “growing intolerance and sycophancy in the organisation”. (HT)
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story

HC asks Telangana to conduct Republic Day parade

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 03:52 AM IST

Justice Devi also asked the government to allow the people to attend the celebrations. She, however, left it to the discretion of the government to choose the place for conducting the celebrations.

An official said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will unfurl the national flag at Raj Bhavan, as there is no communication from government so far about any ceremonial parade. (HT)
An official said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will unfurl the national flag at Raj Bhavan, as there is no communication from government so far about any ceremonial parade. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Padma Awards 2023: Full list of 106 recipients named for civilian honours

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 01:22 AM IST

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

(L-R) Dilip Mahalanabis conferred with Padma Vibhushan for pioneering ORS; Mizo folk artist KC Runremsangi and Munishwar Chander Dawar conferred with Padma Shri.
(L-R) Dilip Mahalanabis conferred with Padma Vibhushan for pioneering ORS; Mizo folk artist KC Runremsangi and Munishwar Chander Dawar conferred with Padma Shri.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out