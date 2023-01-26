Home / India News / Health minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine

Health minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine

The world's first made-in-India intranasal vaccine was launched at Mandaviya's residence here.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- had received the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose.(File)
PTI |

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- had received the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose.

According to a statement issued by Bharat Biotech earlier, 'iNCOVACC' is priced at 800 for private markets and at 325 for supplies to the government of India and state governments

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had said.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

