BREAKING: Japan lifts evacuation order after system error about North Korea missile launch

india news
Published on Apr 13, 2023 05:21 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 13, 2023 05:21 AM IST

    Japan lifts evacuation order after warning system wrongly predicts N Korea missile launch

    The Japanese government lifted an evacuation order for residents of the northern island of Hokkaido, saying an emergency warning system erroneously predicted that a missile launched from North Korea, Reuters reported.

Topics
japan

ByHT News Desk

From Jagirdars’ College to a public school: The rich history of HPS

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, World Bank president Ajay Pal Banga, Adobe Inc CEO Shantanu Narayan, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle are some of the prominent names who studied in the school

Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet started in 1923
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
YSRCP questions Telangana govt’s plan to bid for Vizag steel plant

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The ruling YRSCP in Andhra Pradesh reacted with disbelief on the Telangana government’s attempt to support the cause of workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, who are strongly resisting the central government’s move to privatise it.

State-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd steel plant in Visakhapatnam. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
G7 states adopt cautious approach to India’s push for digital public infra

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Developing countries have shown greater interest in embracing India’s DPI, which the government has aggressively showcased at G20 meetings.

The proliferation of efficient and cost-effective payment technologies such as UPI has been tacitly opposed by established multinational players. (FILE)
ByRezaul H Laskar, Rajeev Jayaswal
Ex-BJP IT wing chief stopped from posting hate comments against Tamil Nadu minister

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The Madras High Court has restrained CTR Nirmal Kumar (former BJP IT-wing chief who moved to ally AIADMK last month) from making defamatory comments--specifically unsubstantiated allegations of corruption– against electricity minister Senthil Balaji.

HT Image
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
IIT Madras students hold protest for suspension of PhD supervisor

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Hundreds of students gathered at the central point on campus, the Gajendra circle, and began their protest overnight on April 11.

Posters have come up across IIT-Madras’s campus with the student’s photo demanding justice.
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Caste equations may trump Hindutva plank in coastal Karnataka

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Sensing unrest brewing within the Billava community -- which according to political scientist Valerian Rodrigues constitutes around 18% of the population in the region -- the BJP announced several plans to appease the community

In 2018, the Hindutva wave resulted in the BJP winning 17 out of the 19 seats in the coastal districts. (ANI)
ByArun Dev
51 Lingayats’ pick highlights BSY’s hold in state

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Apart from Lingayats, the BJP’s first list has strong representation to the Vokkaligas, who are 15% of the state’s population and are dominant in southern parts of the state. The BJP has given tickets to 41 Vokkaliga leaders in a bid to take on the Deve Gowda-led JD (S), considered a party of Vokkaligas

In the first list, the BJP has given seats to 51 Lingayat candidates, pinning hope on Yediyurappa to deliver victory in these seats. (PTI)
ByArun Dev
Karnataka elections: Hindutva, corruption charges key issues in coastal areas

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Karnataka’s social welfare min Kota Srinivas Poojari told HT on Wednesday, “Hindutva is an agenda. It is not a negative issue. It is a part of Indian culture.”

Railway Protection Special Force, Karnataka Special Reserve Police and local police personnel conduct a route march ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru. (PTI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Udupi, Mangalore
Karnataka elections: Rumblings grow in state BJP over first candidate list

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Pleas, protests, and exits -- the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party saw all three a day after the party announced candidates for 189 of the 224 assembly seats in the state.

Railway Protection Special Force, Karnataka Special Reserve Police and local police personnel conduct a route march ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru/new Delhi
Debt crisis key priority of India’s G20 presidency, says FM in US

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 04:57 AM IST

Her comments come in the backdrop of what is widely perceived to be China’s position impeding efforts to help countries in distress

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, arrives at a Multilateral Development Bank roundtable during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group in Washington, DC, US.
ByPrashant Jha
Buzz grows over Ajit Pawar’s next move

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Pawar dismissed any notion that he has been cleared: “The information is baseless. No clean chit has been given and investigation against us is still on.”

Although Ajit Pawar himself has denied that anything is in the works, the fact that his name did not figure in the case involving an alleged fraud in State Cooperative (MSC) Bank has sparked speculation. (HT)
ByFaisal Malik
Stalin writes to non-BJP CMs on time limit for guvs to clear bills

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 04:57 AM IST

In the past, CMs of Tamil Nadu Telangana, Kerala and West Bengal have accused their respective governors of sitting on bills cleared by the legislatures.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu assembly adopted a resolution to urge the Centre and President to fix a timeframe for governors to approve bills adopted by the House (CMOTamilNadu Twitter)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Inflation eases below tolerance band of 6%

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 02:20 AM IST

Headline inflation has once again come within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band of 2-6% after two months, and is the lowest since November 2021

Representational image
ByRoshan Kishore, New Delhi
What the debate over normal or below normal monsoon forgets

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 05:27 AM IST

An HT analysis of IMD data shows obsessing too much about the quantum of overall rainfall could miss the point about other features of the monsoon rainfall.

Representational image. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)
ByAbhishek Jha
