Live
BREAKING: Japan lifts evacuation order after system error about North Korea missile launch
Published on Apr 13, 2023 05:21 AM IST
Apr 13, 2023 05:21 AM IST
Japan lifts evacuation order after warning system wrongly predicts N Korea missile launch
The Japanese government lifted an evacuation order for residents of the northern island of Hokkaido, saying an emergency warning system erroneously predicted that a missile launched from North Korea, Reuters reported.
From Jagirdars’ College to a public school: The rich history of HPS
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:58 AM IST
Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, World Bank president Ajay Pal Banga, Adobe Inc CEO Shantanu Narayan, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle are some of the prominent names who studied in the school
YSRCP questions Telangana govt’s plan to bid for Vizag steel plant
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:57 AM IST
The ruling YRSCP in Andhra Pradesh reacted with disbelief on the Telangana government’s attempt to support the cause of workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, who are strongly resisting the central government’s move to privatise it.
G7 states adopt cautious approach to India’s push for digital public infra
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:56 AM IST
Developing countries have shown greater interest in embracing India’s DPI, which the government has aggressively showcased at G20 meetings.
Ex-BJP IT wing chief stopped from posting hate comments against Tamil Nadu minister
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:52 AM IST
The Madras High Court has restrained CTR Nirmal Kumar (former BJP IT-wing chief who moved to ally AIADMK last month) from making defamatory comments--specifically unsubstantiated allegations of corruption– against electricity minister Senthil Balaji.
IIT Madras students hold protest for suspension of PhD supervisor
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:48 AM IST
Hundreds of students gathered at the central point on campus, the Gajendra circle, and began their protest overnight on April 11.
Caste equations may trump Hindutva plank in coastal Karnataka
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:46 AM IST
Sensing unrest brewing within the Billava community -- which according to political scientist Valerian Rodrigues constitutes around 18% of the population in the region -- the BJP announced several plans to appease the community
51 Lingayats’ pick highlights BSY’s hold in state
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:43 AM IST
Apart from Lingayats, the BJP’s first list has strong representation to the Vokkaligas, who are 15% of the state’s population and are dominant in southern parts of the state. The BJP has given tickets to 41 Vokkaliga leaders in a bid to take on the Deve Gowda-led JD (S), considered a party of Vokkaligas
Karnataka elections: Hindutva, corruption charges key issues in coastal areas
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:37 AM IST
Karnataka’s social welfare min Kota Srinivas Poojari told HT on Wednesday, “Hindutva is an agenda. It is not a negative issue. It is a part of Indian culture.”
Karnataka elections: Rumblings grow in state BJP over first candidate list
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:40 AM IST
Pleas, protests, and exits -- the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party saw all three a day after the party announced candidates for 189 of the 224 assembly seats in the state.
Debt crisis key priority of India’s G20 presidency, says FM in US
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 04:57 AM IST
Her comments come in the backdrop of what is widely perceived to be China’s position impeding efforts to help countries in distress
Buzz grows over Ajit Pawar’s next move
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:24 AM IST
Pawar dismissed any notion that he has been cleared: “The information is baseless. No clean chit has been given and investigation against us is still on.”
Stalin writes to non-BJP CMs on time limit for guvs to clear bills
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 04:57 AM IST
In the past, CMs of Tamil Nadu Telangana, Kerala and West Bengal have accused their respective governors of sitting on bills cleared by the legislatures.
Inflation eases below tolerance band of 6%
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 02:20 AM IST
Headline inflation has once again come within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band of 2-6% after two months, and is the lowest since November 2021
What the debate over normal or below normal monsoon forgets
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 05:27 AM IST