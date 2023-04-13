Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 1,527 new Covid cases in 24 hours; positivity rate at 27.77%

Delhi reports 1,527 new Covid cases in 24 hours; positivity rate at 27.77%

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 09:47 PM IST

The number of new cases increased from Wednesday's total of 1,149. Two Covid deaths occurred in Delhi in last 24 hours, with a total of 3,962 active cases.

The national capital reported 1,527 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, according to a Delhi government health bulletin. The rate of positivity was 27.77%.

Delhi reports 1,527 new Covid cases in 24 hours; positivity rate at 27.77% (Representative Image)
The number of new cases increased from Wednesday's total of 1,149, a count that breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in more than seven months while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent. However, the most recent increase in new cases can be seen as the new high.

According to the health department's data, two Covid-related deaths occurred in Delhi in the last 24 hours, with a total of 3,962 active cases. The data also shows that 909 people have recovered from Covid related issues.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,18,777. The death toll stands at 26,549, the government data said.

The health department of Gautam Buddh Nagar which falls under Delhi-NCR issued a set of recommendations on Thursday that includes practising social distancing and use of face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, hospitals, among other public places.

The guidelines came as the tally of active patients across Noida and Greater Noida reached to 396 on Thursday -- the highest so far this year -- according to official data.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said information related to the pandemic can be obtained from the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre at 1800-419-2211 and the same number can be used to inform about any patient as well.

(With PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

