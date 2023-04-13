Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 1,086 Covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload at 5,700

Maharashtra reports 1,086 Covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload at 5,700

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 13, 2023 08:56 PM IST

According to the state health bulletin, one death was reported in the last 24 hours, with the fatality rate at 1.82 percent.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported slightly lesser Covid cases than the day before with 1,086 fresh infections. On Wednesday, the state saw 1,115 cases in 24 hours. The active cases currently stand at 5,700.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported slightly lesser Covid cases than the day before with 1,086 fresh infections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Maharashtra on Thursday reported slightly lesser Covid cases than the day before with 1,086 fresh infections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the state health bulletin, one death was reported in the last 24 hours, with the fatality rate at 1.82 percent.

A total of 806 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered persons to 79,99,206. The recovery rate in the state is at 98.11 percent.

The country has been witnessing a rapid spike in the daily coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, India reported 10,158 new cases with the active infections soaring to 44,998.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 maharashtra
covid-19 maharashtra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out