Himachal logs 440 fresh Covid cases, one death

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday logged 440 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state's total tally to 3,18,313 while one patient succumbed to the infection.

The highest 172 infections were reported from Kangra followed by 61 from Mandi and 51 from Hamirpur. Thirty-six cases were reported from Shimla, 33 from Bilaspur, 24 from Una, 17 from Sirmaur, 15 from Solan, 13 each from Chamba and Kullu and five from Kinnaur.

No case has been reported from Lahaul-Spiti. Single death was reported in Shimla. The deceased was 43-year-old male who was suffering from co-morbidities. The total death count since the outbreak of the pandemic has reached 4,207.

Active cases cross 2k-mark

Active cases in the state have reached 2,145. Kangra had the maximum 652 active cases, 385 in Mandi and 305 in Hamirpur.