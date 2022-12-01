Live
LIVE: In Jharkhand, two maoists arrested in Latehar district
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news December 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 05:48 AM
Three of family killed in road accident in J&K's Kathua district
Three members of a family were in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling skidded and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday night, as per officials.
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 05:23 AM
Jharkhand: Two Maoists arrested in Latehar district
Two Maoists of the outlawed Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested on Wednesday in Latehar district, police said.
Topics