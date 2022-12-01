Home / Cities / Mumbai News / All systems down at Mumbai T2 airport, huge queue at counters; airline services impacted

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 06:26 PM IST

Central Industrial Security Force DIG Shrikant Kishore said the system blackout happened due to the damage of optic fibre cable.

Long queues at all counters at Mumbai's T2 airport. (Sourced by HT)
BySharangee Dutta | Reported by Yogesh Naik

All systems are currently down at Mumbai's T2 airport. Passengers are waiting for nearly an hour for baggage drop, the airport confirmed to HT.

Central Industrial Security Force DIG Shrikant Kishore said that there is massive queue at all counters. He informed that the system blackout happened due to the damage of optic fibre cable.

Vistara spokesperson told HT that all airlines have been impacted.

Akasa Air spokesperson also confirmed the impact on airline services, adding that the airport operators are working on the issue. “We are assisting passengers according to their needs,” the spokesperson said.

People have shared their woes on Twitter and Air India has responded to many users, saying their team is working “diligently” to curtail the inconvenience caused.

(Further details awaited)

    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

