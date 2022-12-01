All systems down at Mumbai T2 airport, huge queue at counters; airline services impacted

All systems are currently down at Mumbai's T2 airport. Passengers are waiting for nearly an hour for baggage drop, the airport confirmed to HT.

Central Industrial Security Force DIG Shrikant Kishore said that there is massive queue at all counters. He informed that the system blackout happened due to the damage of optic fibre cable.

Vistara spokesperson told HT that all airlines have been impacted.

Akasa Air spokesperson also confirmed the impact on airline services, adding that the airport operators are working on the issue. “We are assisting passengers according to their needs,” the spokesperson said.

Dear Sir, we know delays are certainly uncomfortable. The flight is delayed due to technical reasons and our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience caused. However, we are alerting our ground team to get in touch with you for further updates. — Air India (@airindiain) December 1, 2022

People have shared their woes on Twitter and Air India has responded to many users, saying their team is working “diligently” to curtail the inconvenience caused.

