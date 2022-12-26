Breaking: Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J&K's Poonch
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 06:43 AM
Blasts reported at Engels air base deep inside Russia: online media
Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base, hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday. The air base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, was hit on Dec. 5 in what Russia said was Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases that day.
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 06:34 AM
Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J-K's Poonch, ammunition recovered
An over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials.
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 05:44 AM
51 poisoned by ammonia after train derails in Serbia
Some 51 people have been poisoned after a train carrying ammonia derailed, spilling its cargo in southeastern Serbia, officials said Sunday. The ammonia leak caused "51 cases of poisoning", said Vladan Vasic, the mayor of the city of Pirot where the accident occurred, reported AFP.