BREAKING: PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 08:41 AM
PM Modi pays tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary
“Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti,” tweeted PM Modi
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 07:46 AM
JNU clash: Delhi Police says probe on to collect evidence, identify culprits
Delhi Police said they received a complaint from a group of students early this morning against unknown ABVP students, reported ANI. The police lodged an FIR under Sec -323/341/509/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code. “Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.