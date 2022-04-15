Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Sime Darby over labour concerns
Breaking: Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Sime Darby over labour concerns

Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:21 AM IST
  • Fri, 15 Apr 2022 07:21 AM

    Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labour concerns

    Italian confectionery giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the US customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, reported Reuters.

