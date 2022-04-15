Live
Breaking: Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Sime Darby over labour concerns
- Breaking news updates April 15, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 15 Apr 2022 07:21 AM
Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labour concerns
Italian confectionery giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the US customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, reported Reuters.