Breaking: Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Sime Darby over labour concerns

Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Apr 15, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labour concerns

    Italian confectionery giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the US customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, reported Reuters.

Karnataka minister quitting not enough: Congress leader on contractor death

Karnataka contractor death: The contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. His suicide has triggered a huge political row. 
Congress's DK Shivakumar protests in Bengaluru over the contractor death. (Twitter)&nbsp;
Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:14 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
Bengaluru sees severe waterlogging in parts of the city after heavy rain| Video

  • The city's administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is carrying out an emergency operation in the waterlogged areas. 
Waterlogging in Bengaluru (ANI)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Indian-origin doc found guilty of sexual offences against 48 patients in UK

  • Krishna Singh, a general practitioner (GP), was accused of kissing, groping, giving inappropriate examinations and making sleazy comments, charges that he had denied during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
The GP insisted the patients were wrong and that some of the examinations were what he had been taught during medical training in India.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:44 AM IST
PTI |
Intoxicated tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput slits 3-year-old son’s throat, arrested

On Thursday morning, a delirious Muduli went around the village telling people how she killed her son. People then flocked to her house to find her youngest son’s body in a pool of blood with the throat slit.
A tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput district has been arrested after she slit the throat of her youngest child in an intoxicated state. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Govt’s tax revenue in FY22 jumps 34% at 27 lakh cr crossing target by 5 lakh cr

Besides economic recovery, the ministry also gave credit to a slew of measures for ease of compliance such as pre-filled tax-returns, faceless assessment, new annual information statement (AIS), generation of e-way bills and use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to check evasions.
The Union government’s total tax revenue jumped 34% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.07 lakh crore in 2021-22, which is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh crore more than the Budget estimate. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal
Top court attaches conditions for brick kilns to revive operation in NCR

Balancing the interests of the environment and the competing interests of the brick manufacturers and dependent employees, the Court allowed operation of the brick kilns subject to a February 22, 2022 notification issued by the Centre.
The Supreme Court on Thursday removed the condition imposed by the National Green Tribunal requiring brick kilns operating only on piped natural gas (PNG) to operate in the national capital region. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 06:29 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
Jailed Kerala nurse’s family wants to meet her

Priya later told her relatives that she injected sedatives just to retrieve her passport and not to kill him.
The case dates back to 2017 when Nimisha Priya (33) and her colleague Hanan, a Yemini national, injected Talal Abu Mahadi, a Yemeni citizen, with sedatives and killed him. (HT)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala-born PFI blamed for communal violence in other states

Kerala intelligence officers, who have been tracking PFI for a long time, termed the expansion of the group as “really intriguing
The PFI describes itself as a neo-social movement committed to empower people belonging to the minority communities, Dalits and other weaker sections of the society. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
CBSE to return to one board exam pattern

The board last year announced two sets of board exams for students currently in classes 10 and 12 in order to prepare for any “unprecedented situation” that could have arisen because of the Covid-19 pandemic
The decision also comes at a time when school-leaving board exams will no longer be factored in for admissions to all central and several state universities. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 05:04 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar
DMK skips guv event over NEET bill delay

However, senior leaders from opposition parties - AIADMK, BJP and PMK - were in attendance where the Governor first inaugurated a statue of Subramania Bharathiyar to observe Tamil New Year and then hosted a reception.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi inaugurates a statue of late poet Subramania Bharathiyar at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. (HT)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Six killed in blast at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh

Pharmaceutical intermediaries and specialty chemicals are manufactured at the plant, according to police.
A reactor at the pharma unit of Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd in Akkireddygudem village exploded at around 11:45 pm on Wednesday and set off a fire in the plant, say police. (PTI)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Ram Navami violence: AIMIM’s Owaisi accuses Guj govt of failing to maintain law and order

The Lok Sabha MP claimed that provocative slogans were raised during the Ram Navami procession and swords were brandished in police presence.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accused the Gujarat government of not doing enough to stop the violence that had broken out in the state on Ram Navami. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Police detain Cong leaders for creating ruckus during contractor’s funeral

The family later relented after the intervention of district administration and the police and agreed to bury him.
Congress leaders during a protest demanding the resignation of state rural development minister KS Eshwarappa in connection with the alleged death of contractor Santosh Patil, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Facing harassment from partymen, they want me to leave Congress: Hardik Patel

Patel also said that although he had taken up the issue of his harassment with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi many times, no action has been taken to address his grievances.
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Thursday alleged that the leaders of his party’s state unit were harassing him.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Ahmedabad
BCI lays out plan in Supreme Court to revamp legal education

Based on scores obtained by young lawyers in an online legal aptitude test, they could be placed under lawyers designated as senior advocates or those with 25 years of standing at the Bar, the affidavit, filed on April 11, has revealed.
File photo of Supreme Court. A significant change that BCI contemplates, relates to introducing a state-level entrance test for admission in law colleges instead of letting universities and colleges conduct their exams separately.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 05:04 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand
