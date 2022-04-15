Live
Breaking: Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Sime Darby over labour concerns
Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Apr 15, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labour concerns
Italian confectionery giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the US customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, reported Reuters.
Karnataka minister quitting not enough: Congress leader on contractor death
Karnataka contractor death: The contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. His suicide has triggered a huge political row.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Bengaluru sees severe waterlogging in parts of the city after heavy rain| Video
- The city's administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is carrying out an emergency operation in the waterlogged areas.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Indian-origin doc found guilty of sexual offences against 48 patients in UK
- Krishna Singh, a general practitioner (GP), was accused of kissing, groping, giving inappropriate examinations and making sleazy comments, charges that he had denied during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:44 AM IST
PTI |
Intoxicated tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput slits 3-year-old son’s throat, arrested
On Thursday morning, a delirious Muduli went around the village telling people how she killed her son. People then flocked to her house to find her youngest son’s body in a pool of blood with the throat slit.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:33 AM IST
Govt’s tax revenue in FY22 jumps 34% at ₹27 lakh cr crossing target by ₹5 lakh cr
Besides economic recovery, the ministry also gave credit to a slew of measures for ease of compliance such as pre-filled tax-returns, faceless assessment, new annual information statement (AIS), generation of e-way bills and use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to check evasions.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Top court attaches conditions for brick kilns to revive operation in NCR
Balancing the interests of the environment and the competing interests of the brick manufacturers and dependent employees, the Court allowed operation of the brick kilns subject to a February 22, 2022 notification issued by the Centre.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Jailed Kerala nurse’s family wants to meet her
Priya later told her relatives that she injected sedatives just to retrieve her passport and not to kill him.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Kerala-born PFI blamed for communal violence in other states
Kerala intelligence officers, who have been tracking PFI for a long time, termed the expansion of the group as “really intriguing
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
CBSE to return to one board exam pattern
The board last year announced two sets of board exams for students currently in classes 10 and 12 in order to prepare for any “unprecedented situation” that could have arisen because of the Covid-19 pandemic
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 05:04 AM IST
DMK skips guv event over NEET bill delay
However, senior leaders from opposition parties - AIADMK, BJP and PMK - were in attendance where the Governor first inaugurated a statue of Subramania Bharathiyar to observe Tamil New Year and then hosted a reception.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Six killed in blast at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh
Pharmaceutical intermediaries and specialty chemicals are manufactured at the plant, according to police.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Ram Navami violence: AIMIM’s Owaisi accuses Guj govt of failing to maintain law and order
The Lok Sabha MP claimed that provocative slogans were raised during the Ram Navami procession and swords were brandished in police presence.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Police detain Cong leaders for creating ruckus during contractor’s funeral
The family later relented after the intervention of district administration and the police and agreed to bury him.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Facing harassment from partymen, they want me to leave Congress: Hardik Patel
Patel also said that although he had taken up the issue of his harassment with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi many times, no action has been taken to address his grievances.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 12:41 AM IST
, AhmedabadPress Trust of India
BCI lays out plan in Supreme Court to revamp legal education
Based on scores obtained by young lawyers in an online legal aptitude test, they could be placed under lawyers designated as senior advocates or those with 25 years of standing at the Bar, the affidavit, filed on April 11, has revealed.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 05:04 AM IST