Breaking: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 08:10 AM
India visit will deliver on job creation, energy security, defence: UK PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his visit to India will deliver on the “things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth to energy security and defence.” The UK PM will be on a two-day visit to India from April 21.
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 07:37 AM
Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will arrive in India for an eight-day visit starting Sunday. He will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation.