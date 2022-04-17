Home / India News / Breaking: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today
Breaking: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today

  Breaking news updates April 17, 2022:
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 08:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Apr 17, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    India visit will deliver on job creation, energy security, defence: UK PM

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his visit to India will deliver on the “things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth to energy security and defence.” The UK PM will be on a two-day visit to India from April 21.

  • Apr 17, 2022 07:37 AM IST

    Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today

    Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will arrive in India for an eight-day visit starting Sunday. He will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation.

india news

Guests at Rajkot wedding gift lemons to groom, cite soaring prices as the reason

  • A single lemon is being sold between 10 to 15 in most of the retail markets, with the per kg wholesale price over 200.
Rajkot: Guests at a wedding pose for camera as they gift lemons to the groom.(ANI)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 08:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Updated on Apr 17, 2022 08:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

No shame even after defeat: Babul Supriyo's angry tweet at CPM's Saira Halim

As CPM's Saira Shah Halim claimed that the party did well securing the second spot in the Ballygunge assembly bypoll, Babul Supriyo said her party remains a big zero. 
Babul Supriyo said CPM's Saira Shah Halim has no class, no shame.&nbsp;
Published on Apr 17, 2022 07:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

India says objection to WHO's methodology after report claims 4 mn Covid deaths

  • The New York Times, in its article titled 'India Is Stalling WHO's Efforts to Make Global Covid Death Toll Public', claimed the WHO estimate will show that India's death toll is at least four million, almost eight times the official numbers.
India's official Covid death toll is around 520,000.
Published on Apr 17, 2022 06:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav
india news

Day after, sons booked for locking up mother at home in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugasundaram laid the blame on his younger brother stating that Venkatesan was using up his mother's pension of 30,000 every month and he was responsible for their mother's health.
On Friday, the neighbours had informed officials that the sons had made arrangements for providing food for their mother as they lived elsewhere.
Published on Apr 17, 2022 05:13 AM IST
PTI |
india news

UK PM’s 2-day visit to focus on key investments, boosting ties

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to New Delhi for talks with Modi on April 22.
File photo of Britain's Boris Johnson with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 04:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Job cuts amid Covid give rise to crop of first-time criminals

  • The stories of at least 70 men and women arrested in the past two years since the pandemic began are similar to Ram’s story. They too lost their jobs because of the lockdown and took to crime.
Tourists visit the historic Red Fort on a hot summer day, amid a slight surge in coronavirus cases, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 04:26 AM IST
ByPrawesh Lama
india news

Oppn targets govt on communal violence

  • The statement comes just days after several instances of violence were reported from at least five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, during processions held on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navami (April 10).
In the letter, the opposition leaders also referred to the controversies on wearing hijab by Muslim schoolgirls in Karnataka and a move to ban non-vegetarian food during Navratri.
Published on Apr 17, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

TMC, RJD, Congress win bypolls across 4 states

  • The TMC won Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly segments in Bengal, the RJD won the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar, and the Congress retained the Khairagarh assembly segment in Chhattisgarh and Kolhapur (North) seat in Maharashtra.
TMC supporters celebrate after their party's win in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. PTI
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 04:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
india news

Eshwarappa shares picture with seers in bid to show strength

The delegation of seers from Chitradurga was seen felicitating the embattled former Karnataka minister Eshwarappa who faces accusations of corruption and abetting the alleged suicide of Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor.
KS Eshwarappa, the former minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on Saturday shared a picture with him surrounded by influential seers who represent several backward classes in Karnataka. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 12:40 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

2 die in stampede during Madurai Chithirai festival

Chithirai festival, coinciding with Pournami, is observed two days after the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundereshwarar on April 14, marking the 10th day festival at the Vaigai river bank.
The 15-day Chithirai festival, which commenced on April 5 at the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple, saw lakhs of devotees crowding the Vaigai river bank from 4 am Saturday to watch the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the river. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Farmers given 100k free power connections: Tamil Nadu CM

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam called upon Tamil Nadu chief minister to provide solatium to the family of a farmer from Dharmapuri who allegedly died by suicide fearing his lands would be acquired for the Kochi-Kuttanadu-Mangaluru-Bengaluru (KKMB) project that cuts across seven western districts in the state
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam urged Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin to hold a consultation with Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) for laying pipelines along the national highways and also demanded steps to prevent farmer suicides in the state over the project. (Agencies)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Realtor, mother die by suicide in Telangana, note blames a local leader, 6 others

The man, a real estate businessman, blamed some local political leaders and others for the suicide, Telangana police said.
A man and his mother allegedly died by suicide by immolating themselves at a lodge in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy in Telangana on Saturday. (Representative use)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
india news

Day after SDPI worker’s murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Palakkad

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near Palakkad, Kerala, allegedly by the BJP.
After a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed, Kerala’s Palakkad district on Saturday witnessed a second political murder in the last 24 hours after a bike-borne gang hacked to death an RSS leader at his shop in the heart of the town. (Representative use)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Palakkad
india news

Govt to finalise 5 urban planning reform schemes for states

The urban development reform schemes include modernisation of building bye-laws, transit-oriented development (TOD), allowing transferable development rights (TDR), preparation of local area plans and town planning schemes, creation of sponge cities by integrating blue and green infrastructure
The proposals will be sent to the department of expenditure under the finance ministry for consideration. (Archive)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByRisha Chitlangia, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 17, 2022
