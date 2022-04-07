Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today, say sources

Updated on Apr 07, 2022 08:14 AM IST
  • Thu, 07 Apr 2022 08:14 AM

    PM Modi expresses gratitude to health sector on World Health Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the health sector on the occasion of World Health Day. 

  • Thu, 07 Apr 2022 07:27 AM

    CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today: Sources

    CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today at 6:30 pm, say sources. 

  • Thu, 07 Apr 2022 07:26 AM

    PM Modi on discussions held in Parliament in the 2nd half of the budget session

    Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views: PM Modi

