BREAKING: CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today, say sources
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 08:14 AM
PM Modi expresses gratitude to health sector on World Health Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the health sector on the occasion of World Health Day.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 07:27 AM
CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today: Sources
CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today at 6:30 pm, say sources.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 07:26 AM
PM Modi on discussions held in Parliament in the 2nd half of the budget session
Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views: PM Modi