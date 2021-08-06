Breaking: 13 Taliban terrorists killed, 8 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes
-
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 06:21 AM
Delhi HC to hear former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in riots case
The Delhi high court will on Friday hear former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain's fresh bail plea in northeast Delhi riots of 2020.
-
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 06:20 AM
RBI to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy review today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision on Friday.
-
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 06:04 AM
CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
-
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 05:44 AM
Delhi Metro's Pink Line segment to be opened today
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will inaugurate the missing link of the Pink Line, connecting Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri on Friday.
-
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 05:18 AM
Power cuts in parts of Bengaluru on August 6, 7, 8
There will be disruption in power supply in some parts of Bengaluru between 10am and 5pm on Friday due to scheduled maintenance work at Bannerghatta Road, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).
-
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 05:04 AM
13 Taliban terrorists killed, 8 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes
At least 13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 8 injured in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Taleqan city of the country's Takhar provincial center on Thursday, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense.