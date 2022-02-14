Breaking news: Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 06:47 AM
Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge
The police have arrested the remaining anti-Covid protesters at the United States-Canada border crossing, which will end the demonstrations against virus-related restrictions.
-
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 06:20 AM
PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation, 2 small satellites from Sriharikota
On Monday morning, the PSLV-C52 lifted off with earth observation and 2 small satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.