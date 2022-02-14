Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge

Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 14 Feb 2022 06:47 AM

    Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge

    The police have arrested the remaining anti-Covid protesters at the United States-Canada border crossing, which will end the demonstrations against virus-related restrictions. 

  • Mon, 14 Feb 2022 06:20 AM

    PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation, 2 small satellites from Sriharikota

    On Monday morning, the PSLV-C52 lifted off with earth observation and 2 small satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. 

Topics
breaking news
