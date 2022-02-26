Live
Breaking News: Terror bid foiled in J&K, explosives dropped by Pak drone recovered
Breaking news updates February 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Feb 26, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Pak terror bid foiled in J&K, explosives dropped by Pak drone recovered
Election Commission makes seizures worth over ₹1k-cr in 5 poll-bound states
- According to a statement from the poll panel, Punjab topped the chart with total seizures amounting to ₹510.91 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh ( ₹307.92 crore), Manipur ( ₹167.83 crore), Uttarakhand ( ₹18.81 crore) and Goa ( ₹12.73 crore).
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 07:05 AM IST
India on why it abstained on Russia resolution: Who said what at UN meet
Ukraine crisis: India has been racing against time to bring back its citizens as the Ukraine airspace remains closed.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Odisha’s first tribal CM Hemananda Biswal passes away
Odisha’s first tribal chief minister as well as last Congress chief minister of the state, Hemananda Biswal passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after a brief illness, on Friday
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 04:44 AM IST
, BhubaneswarDebabrata Mohanty
SC tells lawyer who sought SIT probe into Tripura violence to move high court
The Supreme Court shielded Dehi-based lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi from arrest by the Tripura Police in view of a UAPA case registered against him, and told the police not to take any action that impedes his appearance before the high court
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 03:13 AM IST
‘A grand law’: Supreme Court's reality check of domestic violence law
The Supreme Court has frowned at the practice of governments appointing revenue officers and sub-collectors as protection officers under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. How do you expect IAS officers to be protection officers, the court asked
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 01:11 AM IST
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
SC seeks data from Centre on domestic violence law within 4 weeks
The observations came while the Court was dealing with a PIL filed by We the Women of India, a NGO which alleged that the protection officers provided under the Act are not sufficient.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Top court sets one-month deadline for Cal HC to decide on Mukul Roy’s PAC tenure
A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai allowed Adhikari to approach the high court which is already considering a plea by another BJP MLA Ambika Roy challenging Mukul Roy’s appointment as Chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC).
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:39 AM IST
92-yr-old Assam woman who didn’t attend Foreigners Tribunal declared Indian citizen
When she refused to attend the trials, police informed the family that she would be declared a foreigner in a one-sided judgement if she disobeyed the court and may also be sent to a detention centre in Goalpara. The family approached a lawyer to deal with the matter but at one point the lawyer also refused to continue with the case.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 12:22 AM IST
The logic behind the US sanctions
- Given the clear political stance, both in the administration and across party lines in the US, that American troops would not be sent to Ukraine to fight Russia, sanctions emerged as the most preferred alternative to counter Russia.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 04:40 AM IST
Schools to restaurants, all Covid-19 curbs to go in Delhi
- The decision by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) means that there will no longer be a night curfew in the city, while restaurants, cinema halls, banquet halls and public transit systems can operate at full capacity.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Kyiv under siege, fog over talks
On Day 2 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — and confusion regarding the possibility of the two sides holding talks.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 04:42 AM IST
, Kyiv/moscow/new York:Agencies
TDP may decide to skip budget session
The issue of attending or boycotting the assembly session reportedly came up for discussion during a virtual meeting convened by TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with senior party leaders on Thursday.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:55 PM IST