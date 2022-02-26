Home / India News / Breaking News: Terror bid foiled in J&K, explosives dropped by Pak drone recovered
Live

Breaking News: Terror bid foiled in J&K, explosives dropped by Pak drone recovered

Breaking news updates February 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Read all the latest news from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.
Read all the latest news from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 26, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    Pak terror bid foiled in J&K, explosives dropped by Pak drone recovered

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here

  • Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment.&nbsp;
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment. 
Published on Feb 26, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

Breaking: Terror bid foiled in J&K, explosives dropped by Pak drone recovered

Breaking news updates February 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Read all the latest news from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.
Read all the latest news from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Election Commission makes seizures worth over 1k-cr in 5 poll-bound states

  • According to a statement from the poll panel, Punjab topped the chart with total seizures amounting to 510.91 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh ( 307.92 crore), Manipur ( 167.83 crore), Uttarakhand ( 18.81 crore) and Goa ( 12.73 crore).
Election Commission of India building. (HTfile photo)
Election Commission of India building. (HTfile photo)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

India on why it abstained on Russia resolution: Who said what at UN meet

Ukraine crisis: India has been racing against time to bring back its citizens as the Ukraine airspace remains closed.
United Nations Security Council convenes a meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine,&nbsp;(AP)
United Nations Security Council convenes a meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, (AP)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin, hindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Odisha’s first tribal CM Hemananda Biswal passes away

Odisha’s first tribal chief minister as well as last Congress chief minister of the state, Hemananda Biswal passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after a brief illness, on Friday
Hemananda Biswal
Hemananda Biswal
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 04:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Close Story
india news

SC tells lawyer who sought SIT probe into Tripura violence to move high court

The Supreme Court shielded Dehi-based lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi from arrest by the Tripura Police in view of a UAPA case registered against him, and told the police not to take any action that impedes his appearance before the high court
Dehi-based lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi had asked the Supreme Court to order a special investigation into the communal violence in Tripura (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
Dehi-based lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi had asked the Supreme Court to order a special investigation into the communal violence in Tripura (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 03:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story
india news

‘A grand law’: Supreme Court's reality check of domestic violence law

The Supreme Court has frowned at the practice of governments appointing revenue officers and sub-collectors as protection officers under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. How do you expect IAS officers to be protection officers, the court asked
The Supreme Court told the Centre to spell out desirable eligibility terms to appoint protection officers under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in terms of creating a cadre, and training qualifications. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Supreme Court told the Centre to spell out desirable eligibility terms to appoint protection officers under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in terms of creating a cadre, and training qualifications. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

SC seeks data from Centre on domestic violence law within 4 weeks

The observations came while the Court was dealing with a PIL filed by We the Women of India, a NGO which alleged that the protection officers provided under the Act are not sufficient.
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to provide information on domestic violence law within four weeks. (HT PHOTO.)
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to provide information on domestic violence law within four weeks. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story
india news

Top court sets one-month deadline for Cal HC to decide on Mukul Roy’s PAC tenure

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai allowed Adhikari to approach the high court which is already considering a plea by another BJP MLA Ambika Roy challenging Mukul Roy’s appointment as Chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC).
The Calcutta high court is already considering a plea by another BJP MLA Ambika Roy challenging Mukul Roy’s appointment as Chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC). (PTI PHOTO.)
The Calcutta high court is already considering a plea by another BJP MLA Ambika Roy challenging Mukul Roy’s appointment as Chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC). (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story
india news

92-yr-old Assam woman who didn’t attend Foreigners Tribunal declared Indian citizen

When she refused to attend the trials, police informed the family that she would be declared a foreigner in a one-sided judgement if she disobeyed the court and may also be sent to a detention centre in Goalpara. The family approached a lawyer to deal with the matter but at one point the lawyer also refused to continue with the case.
Ninety two-year-old Moyna Barmani was termed a D-Voter (doubtful voter) in 2007, and 11 years later (in 2018) a notice was served to her from Foreigners Tribunal-8 of Dhubri. (HT PHOTO.)
Ninety two-year-old Moyna Barmani was termed a D-Voter (doubtful voter) in 2007, and 11 years later (in 2018) a notice was served to her from Foreigners Tribunal-8 of Dhubri. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Close Story
india news

The logic behind the US sanctions

  • Given the clear political stance, both in the administration and across party lines in the US, that American troops would not be sent to Ukraine to fight Russia, sanctions emerged as the most preferred alternative to counter Russia.
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 04:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
india news

Schools to restaurants, all Covid-19 curbs to go in Delhi

  • The decision by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) means that there will no longer be a night curfew in the city, while restaurants, cinema halls, banquet halls and public transit systems can operate at full capacity.
A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test. (Sakib Ali/HT)
A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test. (Sakib Ali/HT)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Copy Link
BySweta Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Kyiv under siege, fog over talks

On Day 2 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — and confusion regarding the possibility of the two sides holding talks.
A deserted street during the second day of the Russian invasion in central Kyiv.(Bloomberg)
A deserted street during the second day of the Russian invasion in central Kyiv.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 04:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies, Kyiv/moscow/new York:
Close Story
india news

TDP may decide to skip budget session

The issue of attending or boycotting the assembly session reportedly came up for discussion during a virtual meeting convened by TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with senior party leaders on Thursday.
former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu (HT Archives)
former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out