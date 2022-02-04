Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Germany logs 236,120 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far
Live

LIVE: Germany logs 236,120 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far

Breaking news updates February 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 04 Feb 2022 07:14 AM

    Pune building mishap: PM Modi condoles deaths

    Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi

  • Fri, 04 Feb 2022 06:38 AM

    Germany's daily Covid-19 cases at record high

    Germany logs 236,120 new Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far, with the surge driven by the more-infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.