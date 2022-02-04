LIVE: Germany logs 236,120 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 07:14 AM
Pune building mishap: PM Modi condoles deaths
Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi
-
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 06:38 AM
Germany's daily Covid-19 cases at record high
Germany logs 236,120 new Covid-19 cases, its highest thus far, with the surge driven by the more-infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.