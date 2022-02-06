Breaking News: Elizabeth II approves Camilla as ‘Queen Consort’ when Charles is king
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 06:30 AM
Punjab polls: Rahul to name CM face today, Sidhu on offensive
Navjot Singh Sidhu, president of the Congress party’s Punjab unit and a contender for the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the assembly elections, said on Saturday that whoever the party selects for the top post will have absolute power, stressing that only someone with people’s trust can ensure 60 MLAs in the 117-member assembly. Read More
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 06:01 AM
Camilla should be Queen when Prince Charles becomes King: Queen Elizabeth II
In a significant intervention, Queen Elizabeth II has said that the Duchess of Cornwall will be Queen when Prince Charles becomes the King. Queen Elizabeth II used her Platinum Jubilee national message on Saturday to back Camilla, shaping the future of the monarchy.