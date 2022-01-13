Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘moderate’ category

Breaking news updates January 13, 2022:
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 13 Jan 2022 08:01 AM

    265 deaths in Maharashtra Police due to Covid-19

    As many as 265 personnel have lost their lives to Covid-19 so far, with the highest number of deaths being in Mumbai Police at 126. Active cases in force at 2145: Maharashtra Police

  • Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:39 AM

    PM Modi to interact with CMs on Covid-19 situation today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the Covid-19 situation.

  • Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:03 AM

    Delhi's AQI in ‘moderate’ category

    Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 142 (overall) in the 'moderate' category: SAFAR-India

  • Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:40 AM

    US inflation ‘too high’: Fed Reserve vice-chair nominee Brainard

    Inflation in the United States is ‘too high,’ lowering it is a priority: Lael Brainard, member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors

