Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘moderate’ category
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 08:01 AM
265 deaths in Maharashtra Police due to Covid-19
As many as 265 personnel have lost their lives to Covid-19 so far, with the highest number of deaths being in Mumbai Police at 126. Active cases in force at 2145: Maharashtra Police
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:39 AM
PM Modi to interact with CMs on Covid-19 situation today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the Covid-19 situation.
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:03 AM
Delhi's AQI in ‘moderate’ category
Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 142 (overall) in the 'moderate' category: SAFAR-India
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:40 AM
US inflation ‘too high’: Fed Reserve vice-chair nominee Brainard
Inflation in the United States is ‘too high,’ lowering it is a priority: Lael Brainard, member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors