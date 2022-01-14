Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Death toll rises to 6 in Guwahati-bound train accident in West Bengal

Breaking News updates January 14, 2022:
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 14 Jan 2022 06:25 AM

    6 killed as Bikaner-Guwahati train derails in West Bengal, says railways division

    Six people lost their lives after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, stated Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.

  • Fri, 14 Jan 2022 05:44 AM

    Kejriwal to flag off 100 low-floor CNG buses in Delhi today

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 100 modern and environment friendly AC low-floor CNG buses on Friday from Rajghat cluster bus depot, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

    These will be state-of-the-art buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS among others. The minister said that these low-floor buses will have features of bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled people.

