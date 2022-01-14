Breaking: Death toll rises to 6 in Guwahati-bound train accident in West Bengal
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 14 Jan 2022 06:25 AM
6 killed as Bikaner-Guwahati train derails in West Bengal, says railways division
Six people lost their lives after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, stated Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.
-
Fri, 14 Jan 2022 05:44 AM
Kejriwal to flag off 100 low-floor CNG buses in Delhi today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 100 modern and environment friendly AC low-floor CNG buses on Friday from Rajghat cluster bus depot, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
These will be state-of-the-art buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS among others. The minister said that these low-floor buses will have features of bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled people.